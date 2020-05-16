Up to 12.5 MILLION US$for the former boss of Bombardier
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
The former ceo of Bombardier, Alain Bellemare
Out of the management of Bombardier in march after a five-year term, which resulted in the sale of several assets, the former ceo Alain Bellemare has been entitled to a severance payment and other benefits with a value of approximately $8.9 million US, and it may reach nearly 12.5 million US $if the sale of the rail division to Alstom to occur.
His successor, Eric Martel, will be entitled to a remuneration package which takes into account base salary, bonuses and other benefits, such as options on shares — from $ 5.12 million this year. It is nearly nine times the treatment to which he had been entitled at Hydro-Quebec in 2019, the last year of his five-year term as president-director general of the State company.
This information is contained in the information circular sent to shareholders of the manufacturer of planes and trains in respect of its annual meeting, which was postponed to June 18 due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and who will be hybrid, that is to say, both physically and virtually.
At the age of 52, Mr. Martel explained last week that Bombardier, who drags a heavy debt of $ 9.3 billion and pursues its refocusing in order to focus only on the business jets, could knock at the door of governments in order to obtain additional support temporary if the effects of the pandemic will persist.
Three-time
Mr. Bellemare has been entitled to 6.98 million in the framework of its “arrangement of starting” concluded with the company, which has “put an end” to the latter’s employment ” without cause “. This sum corresponds to two years of his base salary and takes into account its target annual bonus as well as an exchange rate adjustment. The former president and chief executive officer will also be able to get about 3.5 million in two payments related to the sale of Bombardier Transportation Alstom, a transaction announced in February of last year, when he was still in post.
“The severance pay of Mr. Bellemare is in compliance with its contractual terms and conditions disclosed in the previous circulars “, stressed a spokesman for Bombardier, Olivier Marcil, in an e-mail.
Mr. Bellemare also holds still powers on shares the value of which is currently estimated at about 1.9 million. According to the company, the value of these securities decreased by “10-fold compared to what had been stated in the previous circulars,” then its options on its shares no longer have any value at the present time because of the price at which it is trading the security of the company.
Several million
In 2019, Bellemare and his four closest associates have seen their overall salary to be $ 23.7 million, which, according to the company, constitutes a decline of about 20 % compared to 2018. The ex-boss of Bombardier has seen his pay total is set to 7.62 million in 2019, which takes into account, inter alia, a base salary of $ 1.08 million. “The financial performance of the company did not reach targets consolidated “, is it stated in the document.
Last year, Bombardier posted a net loss of 1.61 billion on revenues of $ 15.8 billion, down 3 %, in a year marked by, among others, persistent problems of enforcement within its rail division, which must in principle pass in the bosom of Alstom in the coming year.
As for Mr. Martel, his treatment provides for a base salary of 866 000 $US, which will, however, be reduced given that the latter has waived its remuneration for the activities of Bombardier were neutral in the last few weeks. Its incentives in the short-and long-term were fixed at 3.56 million. He has also received “other compensation” of $693,000 US, which takes into account a bonus to the hiring of 600 000 $.