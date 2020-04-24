UQAR offers the summer quarter at a distance

L'UQAR offre le trimestre d'été à distance

April 20, 2020

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

The University of Quebec at Rimouski (UQAR) will offer its summer quarter exclusively at a distance. As of April 27, 91 teaching activities will be available online.

UQAR explains that she was forced to come to this decision in order to comply with the measures of social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19. According to the rector of the institution, the professors and lecturers have not spared their efforts to deliver the next quarter, and fully online. “The UQAR is in solution mode, supports Jean-Pierre Ouellet. […] This is an important challenge that has been addressed collectively.”

Flexibility

The 91-activities, lessons will be offered for the three cycles of studies. The directorate ensures that all measures have been taken to provide a greater flexibility in curriculum delivery. “We are aware of the new constraints faced by all members of the community and so we had, in the circumstances, further facilitate the reconciliation of work and family-studies”, said Mr. Ouellet, adding that the students will be supervised by a multidisciplinary team, the purpose of which is to provide access to training that will encourage the achievement of their academic goals. In the opinion of the rector, this procedure will “maintain the speed of graduation […] in the context of the current crisis”.

It is still possible to register for multiple programs. The period of admission ends on the 1st of may. For more information: www.uqar.ca

Le Soleil

