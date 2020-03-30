Urgent help: how to repair badly damaged hair (for publicity)
Improper care, heat styling, chlorinated water gradually weaken the strands and traumatic treatments like perming and coloring make it very quickly. Hair restoration is a long and complicated process, but there are ways to give her hair a decent view for a few hours.
Stress: immediately to cure dull and brittle locks will not work! Full restoration includes:
1) comprehensive care – select a line of one brand, that products complement each other, for example, shampoo, conditioner and balm Gliss Kur “Extreme recovery”;
2) good nutrition;
3) proper washing and drying the hair without traumatizing friction;
4) no hair dryer and Ironing or the use of thermal protection;
5) vitamins and serum.
Some damage cannot be restored. For example, split ends can only be cut. Express treatments can only improve the appearance of hair when needed – before a holiday or important event.
Salon: fast, expensive, effectively
In the salon or the hairdresser, you can offer several procedures that will return your hair Shine and softness. The advantages are obvious: experienced master will determine what is needed for your type, tell me any care but the desired result you are getting, just getting out of the hairdressing chair. Among the disadvantages are the high cost and weak cumulative effect: most likely, some time will have to come again. In addition, after the procedure you will need extra special care.
What are the popular treatments can offer master:
1) laminating – instant “sealing”: the hair is coated with a film which fills the damage and smoothes the surface;
2) collagen restoring – hair-covered mask of collagen, which strengthens the structure, increases elasticity, prevents breakage;
3) keratinization is applied to strands of keratin, which, as a building material, condenses hair;
4) cryo – massage with liquid nitrogen, which is due to the low temperatures awakens the follicles and prevents hair loss.
How to restore hair at home
The intensive formula to restore the mask. There is no need to choose between the purchased and homemade: nobody forbids to combine. If you want to treat the tresses and at the same time to get rid of bad staining, it is a great option – oil: suitable burdock, olive, castor. Oil is good for weekends as wear it on the strands recommended the longer the better.
Feel free to improve the ready formula as homemade and purchased. Brands offer boosters: superconcentrated formula which is designed to add them to other products. A good addition would be essential oil, but you first read about the properties tools and check for the presence of individual reactions (the natural oil is a strong allergen).
An important part of a home restoration hair – leave-in treatment. Sprays and serums have a complex effect: quickly smooth the surface of the hair giving it Shine and softness, protects it from external factors, can perform the function of thermal protection, and SPF.