Us banks under pressure
Photo: Frederic J Brown Agence France-Presse
The Wall Street bankers fear that a suspension of dividends is not depressed more their actions that are already in sharp decline.
In 2008, major us banks had been saved from bankruptcy with taxpayer’s money a crisis caused by their mistakes. Twelve years later, requinquées, they don’t want to cut back on their dividends in full pandemic despite the political pressure.
The banking institutions americans had until Monday to notify the u.s. central Bank, the Fed, how they intend to distribute their cash. They are expected to announce, according to sources bank that they intend to pay dividends, guarantee of good health and financial means to attract investors.
“Our dividend is logical “, said Wednesday on channel CNBC Michael Corbat, the ceo of Citigroup, the fourth american bank in terms of assets. “We will continue to pay,” he added, summing up a widespread feeling among Wall Street bankers, who fear that a suspension of dividends is not depressed more their actions that are already in sharp decline.
Help companies
This position is unpopular, particularly among elected democrats, who call the banks to assist companies in lack of cash, to survive the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
To the extent that the economic picture is disastrous : almost 10 million Americans were registered as unemployed during the last two weeks of march, thousands of restaurants, shops and chains of shops have closed down, affected by the measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Europe, the european central Bank, has encouraged the firms of the euro area does not compensate their shareholders for the years 2019 and 2020. The defence of the u.s. banks is that their financial situation is much stronger than that of their rival european and that they have the balance sheets cleaned up, both to finance the economy and continue to pamper their shareholders.
“The american banks have depreciated their assets [toxic], and have suffered losses between 2008 and 2012. They have since rebuilt their capital and liquidity, ” said Marty Mosby, analyst at Vining Sparks. This is not the case, according to him, on the other side of the Atlantic, where european banks ” have spread their losses over time.
Gregori Volokhine, of Meeschaert, noted that the return on equity shows that for every dollar spent by a firm of european, it has won a $ 0.50, compared to a gain of $ 1.50 for a u.s. institution. The american banks have accumulated large profits in recent years. In 2019, JPMorgan Chase, the first american bank in terms of assets, has achieved a net profit of 36.4 billion dollars. “They have the means to pay the dividends,” says Gregori Volokhine. “This is not up to the banks to bail out the companies that are going to fail. If they did, this would not render service to the system “, he warns.
In his annual letter, published on Monday, Jamie Dimon, the ceos of JPMorgan Chase, indicates that the house would suspend its dividend in the event of a severe recession, marked by a jump in unemployment to 14 % by year-end.
In the absence of the suspension of the dividends, Richard Bove, expert at Odeon Capital, believes that it is more likely that large u.s. banks shrink. “A significant increase in losses related to loans is going to raise questions about the level of their capital and force them to reduce their dividends,” argues Mr. Bove, who argues that the second half will be marked by the failure of many consumers about their mortgage, their consumer credit, and car loans, among others.
The banks have however agreed not to redeem until June, their own actions, the other way of remunerating the shareholders. The programs share buybacks have represented in the past, approximately two-thirds of the money paid to their shareholders.
Last year, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the six jewels of Wall Street, had received the green light from the Fed to pay dividends accumulated of approximately $ 35 billion and redeem for a 110 billion of their own shares between July 2019 and July 2020.