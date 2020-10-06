It is one of the most sought after and desired SUVs in the Argentine market. In this case, in addition, the unit is in excellent condition and with only 50,000 kilometers.

Our daily recommendation of the best used cars published on Napsix , today it was not interesting to highlight this model, highly sought after and a reference in its segment.

It is a 2015 Ford Ecosport with just 50,000 kilometers . It is the version with a 2.0-liter engine and is in excellent condition.

The price of the Ford Ecoport is 1,030,000 pesos . In this link it is possible to see the original Napsix notice where there are more details and the contact of the seller.