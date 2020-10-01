Used of the day: Toyota Hilux 2007

| October 1, 2020 | Techno | No Comments

It is a favorite of the used market. Wanted for work or outings, its high resale value is one of its most prized qualities.

In our usual suggestion of the best used cars published on Napsix , today we once again choose the “queen” of the used market.

We are talking about the Toyota Hilux midsize truck . In this case it is a 2007 model, 2.5 liter turbo engine and 4×4 traction . It is a DX Pack version and has more than 150,000 kilometers.

The price of the 2007 Toyota Hilux is $ 10,000 . In this link it is possible to see the original Napsix notice where there are more photos and the owner's contact.

