Used of the day: Volkswagen Amarok 2011, brand new and at a great price

It is one of the most sought after trucks, both for work and recreational use. In this case, the model is in excellent condition.

The used of the day: Volkswagen Amarok 2011, brand new and at a great price

The used of the day: Volkswagen Amarok 2011, brand new and at a great price

Our recommendation for the best used cars listed on Napsix today leans toward a midsize truck.

It is a Volkswagen Amarok 2011, in impeccable condition . It has just over 150,000 kilometers, it is 4×2 and it is a Highline Pack version. Its owner also indicates that he could exchange it.

The price of the Volkswagen Amarok is 1,400,000 pesos . In this link it is possible to see the original Napsix notice where there are more photos and the contact of the seller.

The used of the day: Volkswagen Amarok 2011, brand new and at a great price

