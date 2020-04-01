Useful and saving recipes: how to cook fragrant sanitizer at home

Pharmacies subsides slowly stir and come to a new delivery. Supermarkets offer antiseptic, smell of alcohol, so we decided to offer you to create a compact fragrant sanitizer.

The informant recalls the need for quarantine measures. Wash hands and use masks.1

What you will need:

  • 160 ml of rubbing alcohol;
  • 80 grams of aloe Vera gel;
  • a container for mixing the ingredients;
  • any essential oil;
  • shovel for mixing;
  • bottle the finished tools.

Method of preparation:

  1. Prepare a clean bowl, pour it in rubbing alcohol.
  2. In the same container, add the gel of aloe Vera – it will give a ready means of thick consistency, and also reduce the aggressive effect of pure alcohol on the skin of hands and protects them from drying out.
  3. Add about 10 drops of one or more essential oils. Antibacterial gel ideal oils that possess antimicrobial properties, oil of peppermint, cinnamon, eucalyptus, thyme, clove, lavender, rosemary.
  4. Gently mix all the ingredients with a spatula.
  5. Take a clean plastic bottle in which you will store the tool. It is best to use a container with a spout or narrow neck, that was easy to apply the gel to the hands.

