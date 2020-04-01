Useful and saving recipes: how to cook fragrant sanitizer at home
April 1, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Pharmacies subsides slowly stir and come to a new delivery. Supermarkets offer antiseptic, smell of alcohol, so we decided to offer you to create a compact fragrant sanitizer.
The informant recalls the need for quarantine measures. Wash hands and use masks.1
What you will need:
- 160 ml of rubbing alcohol;
- 80 grams of aloe Vera gel;
- a container for mixing the ingredients;
- any essential oil;
- shovel for mixing;
- bottle the finished tools.
Method of preparation:
- Prepare a clean bowl, pour it in rubbing alcohol.
- In the same container, add the gel of aloe Vera – it will give a ready means of thick consistency, and also reduce the aggressive effect of pure alcohol on the skin of hands and protects them from drying out.
- Add about 10 drops of one or more essential oils. Antibacterial gel ideal oils that possess antimicrobial properties, oil of peppermint, cinnamon, eucalyptus, thyme, clove, lavender, rosemary.
- Gently mix all the ingredients with a spatula.
- Take a clean plastic bottle in which you will store the tool. It is best to use a container with a spout or narrow neck, that was easy to apply the gel to the hands.