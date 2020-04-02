Useful quarantine along with Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Loewe
All use quarantine to improve their skills, address long-deferred business or organizing an online party with friends. Meanwhile, fashion brands decided to use its own social network to provide their entertainment options during the isolation.
Starting with the cosy movie nights Bottega Veneta and ending with a series of art projects Alexander McQueen, everyone will find something for themselves. While your old school friend suddenly became an avid Baker in Instagram, your distant relative, a poetry enthusiast, and your neighbor – superstar TikTok, why not draw inspiration from the leaders of the fashion industry and try something new?
Initiative Bottega Veneta – Bottega Residency in the official social channels (YouTube, Spotify and Instagram) brand represents a variety of interactive content. Says creative Director of the label Daniel Lee: “Creativity and power lie at the core Bottega Veneta. At this very sad time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate these values and to ignite a sense of joy and hope in our society and beyond”. Live music, recipes and evening movies – all this on the agenda of the brand.
McQueen Creators is a new brand project, which encourages subscribers to creatively engage with their favorite works of Alexander McQueen, to share them through your social media, from creating 3D models to home embroidery. The creative concept will change each week and will include online lessons from teams and employees of the brand.
Period StayAtHome means that a visit to an art gallery and Museum is currently impossible. Don’t worry: let the initiative Loewe En Casa to satisfy your artistic cravings. Series of online seminars, tours and events will be broadcast Live via Instagram the brand on weekdays and weekends, bringing together former collaborators and finalists Loewe Craft Prize, to honor “the craft, innovation and artistic expression”.
JW Anderson decided to organize a series of questions and answers and friends of the brand and encouraged its users to choose whom they would like to ask questions. While the lineup of guests yet to be announced, but we know that the first questions will be answered by Tyler Mitchell. Audience JW was requested to send personal messages or videos with your questions for well-known photographer and Director.