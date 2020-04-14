Users of NURSING homes and homes want to be more consulted
Graham Hughes The canadian Press
A resident of the center Herron, Dorval, looking through the window, last Saturday. The CHSLD has registered 31 deaths since the march 13, of which at least 5 suites of the COVID-19.
Residents of NURSING homes and homes for the seniors want to be consulted about their fate. This is the message simple and clear that the provincial group of users committees launched by the government of Quebec, whereas the discovery of the “humanitarian disaster” in the center Herron, Dorval, shaking the society of quebec.
Quebec revealed on Friday that, since the 13th of march, 31 people were killed, including at least 5 suites of the COVID-19, in the centre of Montreal. The unit of the major crimes of the police Department of the City of Montreal will carry out an investigation.
“We must ensure that certain services are provided and that they are of sufficient quality “, said the Duty Patricia M. Won, director general of the Regroupement provincial des users committees (RPCU). “As a representative, in the time of a pandemic, we obviously play our role fully. In some institutions we are a part ; in others, we are not a priority. We claim that the resident councils are a part of the information and communications within their institution. We want to be informed and, ideally, we want to participate in the decision-making. “
Are there places where one has “played with the lives” of the residents and staff of NURSING homes, and this, in a voluntary way ? This is what seems to transpire in the case of the CHSLD Herron
— Patricia M. Won
The RPCU represents more than 650 users ‘ committees and residents of accommodation centres, long-term care (CHSLDS) and private residences for seniors. The mandate given to the group by the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS) in fact the guardian of the rights of residents and the quality of the care they are offered.
The private center Herron has made the headlines several times in recent years, always for the wrong reasons, ” said Ms. Won. She said that his users committee has resigned en-bloc in 2017.
“From the beginning of the crisis, the government wanted to protect the clientele of NURSING homes by imposing severe measures of segregation that have taken aback the residents and their relatives, as well as the staff and managers of the network,” she said. But these measures have been met ? Are there places where one has “played with the lives” of the residents and staff of NURSING homes, and this, in a voluntary way ? This is what seems to transpire in the case of the CHSLD Herron […] where it appears that the measures have not been taken by the owner to protect the residents and its employees, who were not wearing the personal protective equipment required for their interactions with the residents. “
More than 6000 volunteers working in committees of users or residents located throughout the territory. Residents often suffer from cognitive problems that prevent them from completing complex tasks. The families and loved ones often take the relay. Of course, for them as for everyone, at this time, the meetings and discussions are conducted by videoconference.
Ms. Won is itself not a member of any group, government management of the crisis. “We would have liked to do it, that’s for sure. It is a partner of the MSSS. “
The key is to participate
A first part of the interview took place after the revelations about the major problems at the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée, one of the six centres are the most affected by the pandemic, according to the list provided by the prime minister Legault last week.
“In Sainte-Dorothée, the committee of residents is not very, very active,” says Ms. Gagné. This is an example of a committee of residents, which is not a part of management decisions. We can make assumptions for a long time about what happened there. We know that there is a big problem. It is difficult for us to judge management decisions taken and really find out what happened. We can’t move forward. We are, all we can ask is that the committee of residents is really a party. “
It also stresses, as the prime minister Legault, the need to learn lessons of the global tragedy in progress. “When the crisis will be under control, I want that we review all our ways of doing business in residences for the elderly,” said François Legault Saturday, revealing the extent of the disaster at the center Herron.
“We knew that NURSING homes, it was a bit of a blind spot in the network, said the president Won. Here, we see the obvious example. He will even have to take the leadership and do some research to understand what happened, and cannot reproduce what we observe, and that is dramatic. “