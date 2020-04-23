Using Ottawa welcomed by the students, criticized by the opposition
The prime minister Justin Trudeau announced the creation of the Delivery canadian emergency for the students, which grants between 1250 and $ 1750 $ per month for the months of may, June, July and August. On the photo, the University of Ottawa
22 April 2020
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The groups of students give a sigh of relief after the announcement by the federal government, on Wednesday, of an aid of $ 9 billion in the wake of the pandemic of the COVID-19.
“Today’s announcement removes a huge weight from the shoulders of the student community. She can finally devote himself to its examination or research without having to worry about rent for the 1st of may,” said Philippe LeBel, president of the student Union in Quebec.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau announced the creation of the Delivery canadian emergency for the students, which grants between 1250 and $ 1750 $ per month for the months of may, June, July and August. It will be retroactive to may 1.
It has also announced a canadian Exchange for the volunteer student up to $ 5,000 for the young people wishing to volunteer this summer and has promised to double the amount of scholarships that Ottawa will pay for 2020-2021.
Philippe Clement, president of the student Federation collégiale du Québec (FECQ), is also said to relieved after weeks of waiting in uncertainty.
“It has dragged on. To us, it’s been three weeks that we are told that they are on the verge of announcing something,” he said, adding that he is “convinced that the machine (government) works very hard”.
But these new measures raise questions as to the eligibility of students to Benefit canadian emergency (PCU) of $ 2000 per month.
In the interview, Alexandre Boulerice, the New democratic Party (NDP), denounced an “injustice pretty blatant” in their place.
“We think it sends a funny message this morning. It is as if the students were citizens who were worth less than the other. Where it comes from, this 1250 $ there? We do not understand”, he said in an interview.
Mr. Clement agreed that it would have been “much easier” to expand the PCU to “everyone”.
“But I have the impression that with the changes to student loans and scholarships, it is even better for access to education and it demonstrates a long-term vision for students to remain and persevere for the next year”, he adds.
Delivery canadian emergency for students will be available to all secondary students, including those who have graduated after December 2019, and those who are continuing their studies in a canadian school in September 2020.
Students who have a job, but earn a $ 1000 per month or less, are also eligible.
Alain Rayes, the conservative Party of Canada, said that many of the traders and farmers of his region are concerned about not being able to recruit students this summer due to the new benefit.
“So the people on the ground who receive the message to re-open (…) are special to see this measure arrived today and are very worried for the following things,” he says.
76 000 jobs
The federal government will also create 76 000 additional jobs for young people in sectors that need a helping hand in time of pandemic.
Few details were provided about the nature of these jobs, which will be added to those of the Canada summer Jobs program, but they will be in the area of “essential services”.
“We look at agriculture, services, food, health system. We take a look at opportunities in the community”, indicated the minister of Employment and Development of the workforce, Carla Qualtrough.
In addition, the federal government lifts the restriction under which foreign students can only work 20 hours per week, provided that they work in an essential service.
Ottawa is investing more than 291 million $ to extend for three or four months, the exchanges and the subsidies of those who work in the field of research.
The minister of the Prosperity of the middle class, Mona Fortier, said that this amount will support up to 40 000 researchers and postdoctoral fellows through federal granting agencies.
All the support measures for students and new graduates will need to be approved by Parliament before entering into force.