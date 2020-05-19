Vaccine against the coronavirus: the encouraging news multiply
Photo: iStock
The vaccine potential reproduces the spike protein that the SARS-CoV-2 uses to invade cells.
The encouraging news multiply about the possible development of a vaccine against the coronavirus.
Last week, the biopharmaceutical company in quebec Medicago has reported that its candidate vaccine generated an antibody response positive mice ten days after administration of a single dose.
Then, on Saturday, Health Canada has approved the tests that will be conducted at the canadian Center for vaccinology at Dalhousie University.
A team of anglo-american is now announcing that its candidate vaccine has protected monkeys from pneumonia, in addition to create in them a strong immune response.
Six rhesus macaques received this vaccine, and then a high dose of the virus. All the animals developed the antibodies that prevent the virus from entering the cells. The vaccine also seems to have blocked the reproduction of the virus in their lungs.
This vaccine, which was developed jointly by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the University of Oxford, is now the subject of clinical trials.