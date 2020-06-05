Vaccine against the COVID-19: clinical study conducted in part in Quebec city
Several laboratories of Quebec are currently working on the development of a vaccine against the COVID-19.
Syneos Health, a Quebec firm specializing in clinical trials, has recently announced a new study on a vaccine against the COVID-19. The company is currently looking for volunteers to participate in the study, which will be held at the current months of July and August in Quebec city and Montreal.
According to the information available on its web site, Syneos Health is looking for men and women in good health, non-smokers and between 18 and 55 years of age. Volunteers will be subject to the following two sub-4 hours each during which they will receive an intramuscular injection of the vaccine to the test. In order to ensure thorough follow-up, the study comprised of five telephone interviews, and four “return visits”, that is to say that the participants will visit offices of Syneos Health in Montréal or Québec city in order to assess the state of their health.
Syneos Health has refused to unveil, in the Sun, the identity of the client, which clinical trials on humans will begin in the summer.
Several laboratories of Quebec are currently working on the development of a vaccine against the COVID-19. Medicago is one of those whose research will advance rapidly. According to Marie-Pier Côté, a publicist for the company, the laboratory should start its clinical trials in July or in August. She is not, however, able to confirm at the Sun with which the lab will make a case for its clinical testing.
On the 12th of march last, Medicago announced the successful completion of the production of several virus-like particles (VLPS) with a gene of SARS-CoV-2, a crucial step for the production of a vaccine. In order to study, inter alia, its effectiveness, the vaccine is currently in testing “pre-clinical”, that is to say that it is tested on cells and living mice. Medicago hopes to submit a complete file, ready to be reviewed by the authorities, by November 2021.
The infectious diseases Research Centre of Laval University is conducting also a research project on a vaccine against the COVID-19. The study is working on a vaccine that would combine immunostimulating, as well as a molecule that directly targeting the coronavirus in the human body. According to european media, the vaccine, studied in partnership with the university hospitals of Geneva, the company MaxiVAX and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva, would be tested on mice in the coming weeks. No precise date is yet known in regard to the clinical trials on this vaccine.