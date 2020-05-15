Vaccine against the COVID-19: Sanofi gives the advantage to the United States and creates a controversy
Sanofi has launched in the race against the new coronavirus in mid-February, with the announcement of a cooperation agreement with the Authority for research and development advanced in the biomedical field (BARDA), which depends on the u.s. department of Health.
Julien Dury
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — citing the prospect of a book in the United States the first of a possible vaccine against the COVID-19 because they are collaborating in its development, Sanofi has caused an outcry in the world, many leaders and organizations calling for access to “fair and universal”.
The French laboratory, one of the largest vaccine experts in the world, was launched in the race against the new coronavirus in mid-February, with the announcement of a cooperation agreement with the Authority for research and development advanced in the biomedical field (BARDA), which depends on the u.s. department of Health.
A consequence of this assumption of financial risk, the United States shall have “the right to the biggest pre-orders” and will also benefit from an advance of several days or weeks on the rest of the world, said Wednesday the chief executive officer, Sanofi Paul Hudson, in an interview to agency Bloomberg.
Such a vaccine “should be a property of a public utility and its access must be equitable and universal,” responded Thursday, the european Commission, which was organized in early may a telethon the world to fund research of a vaccine in that it brought together for 7.4 billion euros ($11.2 billion $] contributions. The american government has not participated in this fundraiser, preferring to go it alone.
Reactions just as indignant in France, where the president and Emmanuel Macron justice “required that this vaccine is a global public good, an extract of the laws of the market”, according to the Elysée.
“The equal access of all to the vaccine is not negotiable”, added the French prime minister Édouard Philippe after talks with the chairman of the board of directors of the pharmaceutical group, Serge Weinberg, who has “given all of the necessary insurance in respect of the distribution in France of a possible vaccine Sanofi”.
A vaccine or a treatment against the COVID-19 should be provided “free to all”, insist more than 140 officials, including the president of south africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the prime minister of pakistan Imran Khan in an open letter.
The NGO activist in Oxfam, for its part, denounced the statements as “simply outrageous”.
“Talks” with Europe
In the Face of the outcry, the pharmaceutical giant ensures that there is no concern about the fact that some countries would be deprived of such treatment.
In fact, the world “will not be disarmed” if a laboratory, as Sanofi is a vaccine, said the virologist Bruno Lina, a member of the scientific council French, while regretting having to systematically access a “national preference” in the United States.
“The goal is that the vaccine will be available both in the United States in France and in Europe in the same way,” promised Thursday the head of the group for France Olivier Bogillot, in an interview to the channel BFMTV.
But Sanofi does not rule out the possibility of distributing first vaccine in the United States, who have already planned to pay “several hundreds of millions of euros” and, only then, in other countries, including Europe.
“The Americans are effective in this period. It is necessary that the EU will be as effective in helping us to make it available very quickly this vaccine,” insisted Mr. Bogillot, related to be at the stage of “talks about talks” with the european authorities, as well as countries such as France and Germany.
He indicated that he was also to facilitate regulatory procedures.
As to the searches themselves, the head of Sanofi confirmed that it was still on for a vaccine ready within 18 to 24 months, highlighting how such a calendar was faster compared to normal.
In normal times, “to develop a vaccine, it takes ten years”, “we try to expedite all phases.”
The authority of the european industry, the european medicines Agency has discussed on Thursday a possible vaccine by a year, but warned that it was the best-case scenario.
More than 100 research projects of vaccine are currently being conducted around the world, eight of which are already at the stage of clinical trials in the United States, China and Europe, according to a note from the Institute Jacques Delors.