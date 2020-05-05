Vaccine, economy: the Trump, in campaign mode, says his optimism

Vaccin, économie: Trump, en mode campagne, martèle son optimisme

Vaccin, économie: Trump, en mode campagne, martèle son optimisme

Donald Trump during a special broadcast on Fox News within the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, dc.

May 3, 2020 20h31

Updated at 23: 20

Vaccine, economy: the Trump, in campaign mode, says his optimism

Jerome Advocacy

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — Adopting a tone resolutely optimistic, Donald Trump predicted on Sunday, a vaccine against the sars coronavirus by the end of 2020 and the year 2021, “incredible” on the economic plan.

To six months of the presidential election, the american president, whose lack of empathy is very criticized, has not dwelled on the balance sheet of the pandemic that has done more 67 600 deaths in the United States and which has pushed jobless claims to new levels.

Sitting next to the imposing statue of Abraham Lincoln, inside the Memorial dedicated to the popular 16th president in american history, he forcefully defended all the decisions, refusing to accept any criticism on his delay to initial.

“I think we have saved millions of lives”, has launched the host of the White House during this exchange (virtual) with Us being broadcast live on Fox News and called “America together: back to work”.

The old real estate magnate was also found to be very optimistic on the ongoing research on the COVID-19.

“We believe that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year”,-t-it launched at this special show, on the National Mall in Washington, dc.

“The doctors are going to say: you should not say this. I say what I think,” he added.

What would be his reaction if a country discovered a vaccine before the United States? “This to me is equal to”, he replied. “I just want to have a vaccine that works.”

A hundred of projects of a vaccine against the COVID-19 are currently being developed around the world, including a dozen in the phase of clinical trials.

Pounding his willingness to allow activities in the country of return in a prudent manner, but “as quickly as possible,” the u.s. president was upbeat on the economic outlook.

Vaccin, économie: Trump, en mode campagne, martèle son optimisme

"Beyond the fact that he was a great man, it is a work of magnificent art," insisted Donald Trump, referring to the monument erected in honor of Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated April 15, 1865.

AP, Evan Vucci

“He was a great man”

When asked about the staging of this interview, criticized by some elected officials, Mr. Trump said he’s excited about the initiative.

“We have never had a setting as beautiful”, he said, all smiles. “Beyond the fact that he was a great man, it is a work of beautiful art”, he insisted, referring to the monument erected in honor of Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated April 15, 1865.

The tone adopted by the 45th president of the United States since the beginning of this health crisis is unprecedented and raises reserves, even in his own camp.

His predecessor, republican George W. Bush launched Saturday in a video a call to unity and compassion, without naming the billionaire, seemed clearly intended.

“Let’s remember how our differences are minimal in the face of this threat,” said Mr. Bush. “Let us remember that empathy and kindness are crucial tools, and powerful”.

On the eve of this “Town Hall” show, Donald Trump has suffered a blow: the elected officials from both sides have rejected his offer of rapid testing and a priority of the senators who will meet on Monday in plenary.

Great political rivals, president democratic party of the House of representatives Nancy Pelosi and the leader of the republican majority in the Senate Mitch McConnell have cracked a joint statement to say that the Congress preferred to continue to send the resources to the institutions in the front line”, such as hospitals.

The federal capital of the us is under order of confinement until 15 may.

“Press unfriendly”

Questioned by an American on the reasons why he stubbornly refused to adopt a posture more presidential, the billionaire republican said it was the result of the attitude of the media.

Denouncing a “media unfriendly” and a “level of anger and hatred” unprecedented, he said: “badly treated” by the journalists as Abraham Lincoln.

Little interested in history, Donald Trump rarely mentioned by those who have preceded him in the White House. Lincoln, however, makes an exception.

In the campaign, as since his arrival to power, he never ceased to praise his / her qualities, often to compare to him in an advantageous manner.

Retweetant Saturday a message from one of the enthusiastic supporters maintaining that he had done “more for Blacks than all the presidents put together”, Donald Trump said: “It is true”, while pointing out that Lincoln was “not bad” either.

At a meeting of the campaign, while he insisted that he loved “Abe the honest one” –the nickname given to this chair’s iconic– someone in the crowd had shouted “Donald the fair”.

Not letting pass the opportunity, the ex-real estate magnate had immediately repeated the formula, in the savouring. “Donald the fair, thank you!”.

This appointment with Fox News is only the beginning.

Donald Trump must fly Tuesday to Phoenix, Arizona, where he must visit a factory manufacturing medical equipment. A movement in Ohio is also provided.

“Everyone wants to meetings of a campaign,” he stressed Sunday evening. “But we can not organize a meeting in a stadium that is empty!”, he added, saying he hoped to be able to organize in two or three months prior to the presidential election of November 3.

