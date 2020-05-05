Vaccine, economy: the Trump, in campaign mode, says his optimism
Donald Trump during a special broadcast on Fox News within the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, dc.
May 3, 2020 20h31
Updated at 23: 20
Jerome Advocacy
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Adopting a tone resolutely optimistic, Donald Trump predicted on Sunday, a vaccine against the sars coronavirus by the end of 2020 and the year 2021, “incredible” on the economic plan.
To six months of the presidential election, the american president, whose lack of empathy is very criticized, has not dwelled on the balance sheet of the pandemic that has done more 67 600 deaths in the United States and which has pushed jobless claims to new levels.
Sitting next to the imposing statue of Abraham Lincoln, inside the Memorial dedicated to the popular 16th president in american history, he forcefully defended all the decisions, refusing to accept any criticism on his delay to initial.
“I think we have saved millions of lives”, has launched the host of the White House during this exchange (virtual) with Us being broadcast live on Fox News and called “America together: back to work”.
The old real estate magnate was also found to be very optimistic on the ongoing research on the COVID-19.
“We believe that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year”,-t-it launched at this special show, on the National Mall in Washington, dc.
“The doctors are going to say: you should not say this. I say what I think,” he added.
What would be his reaction if a country discovered a vaccine before the United States? “This to me is equal to”, he replied. “I just want to have a vaccine that works.”
A hundred of projects of a vaccine against the COVID-19 are currently being developed around the world, including a dozen in the phase of clinical trials.
Pounding his willingness to allow activities in the country of return in a prudent manner, but “as quickly as possible,” the u.s. president was upbeat on the economic outlook.