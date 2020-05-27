Vaccine for the COVID-19: a company trifluvienne covered by the espionage?
The president of Biotechnology Ulysse, Yves Hurtubise.
May 26, 2020 4: 00
Gabriel Delisle
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers — The search for a vaccine against the COVID-19 leads to a frantic race to the four corners of the planet, and it seems that the companies that are looking for this vaccine to be targeted by industrial espionage. Everything indicates that Biotechnology Ulysses of Three-Rivers, who is conducting research to develop a vaccine, given orally, would be in the cross hairs of hackers strangers.
The Service from the canadian security intelligence (CSIS) of Canada has confirmed to the president of this company, Yves Hurtubise, an increase of consultations of the Web sites of canadian companies, such as Biotechnology Ulysses, which were conducted via computers located in China, Russia and Iran.
“It was targeted to companies who work on the COVID-19. And in Canada, there is not a ton,” said Yves Hurtubise.
“I was told that it did not want to say that we had been touched, but we are really in the target area of these three countries in particular.”
In addition, the president of Biotechnology Ulysses has received several calls on his cell phone from the United States and that were rather unusual. “I did research on the numbers and I have never had information,” explains Mr. Hurtubise.
“I have had cases where phone numbers were associated to the hacking. And I’ve had calls from China as well.”
Even if the original Yves Hurtubise did not believe in the possibility of being the target of spyware industry, it now admits that it “is possible”.
Biotechnology Ulysses uses of the software security tools that would greatly limit the risk of hacking from foreign countries. In spite of everything, the management of the company is ensured to maintain a good level of security with tools up to date.
“It calls us, it is and some. It is so easy today. And it comes generally from these three countries,” said the president of the biotechnology company in Three Rivers.
“What are the most active countries. If you look at Huawaï for example, these are copies of the iPhone. If they do that in computer science and engineering, it is sure and certain that they are not the way to do that in the field of health.”
Computer security is currently a constant preoccupation with Biotechnology Ulysses. The issue is often addressed by the management.
These CSIS information arise as Biotechnology Odysseus continues his research to find a vaccine against the COVID-19 administered by the oral route. Work is progressing at a good pace, confirms the president of the company. So that clinical trials could begin within a few weeks. First tests would be carried out on mice, before continuing on pigs, an animal biologically very close to humans.
“We hope to be able to begin clinical trials within three to six weeks, which is very good for us. We believe the finish to the end of the summer. If these tests work well, we will then be able to go to clinical trials,” said Yves Hurtubise.
“But we must remain very humble. There is a risk that it crashes. We do the best we can, but failure is always possible. We are, however, very optimistic.”