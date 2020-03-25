Vadim Kudako: Father leaves me at the door

Everyday life of a hockey player on the quarantine…

Pandemic brings about changes not only in the plans of the players involved in the playoffs. Those who have completed the hockey season is also considered with what is happening in the world. Someone wanted to go on vacation, someone wanted to “lick their wounds” after the regular season, to heal old injuries. The defender of “Severstal” Vadim Kudako told about how he had to leave one of the European countries in a matter of hours, as well as new useful skills learned during the home quarantine.

RAZIN TRUSTS YOUNG, AND IT IS A BIG PLUS

– Vadim, hockey season the main team in Cherepovets ended in late February. What do you do now?

– Unfortunately, the season again ended in February. I think that most of the guys from the team are now resting, but doing it at home – the situation in the world does not have to travel to other countries. I am also now in his native city of Cherepovets.

– Until recently it was not clear who will be the coach of “Severstal” in the following season. Expected that Andrey Razin will continue to work in the team? How do you react to this news?

– Lots of rumors around who will be our new coach. Andrey Vladimirovich remained at Severstal, and this is a positive thing. He trusts young people and gives a playing time, and this helps to progress, to gain confidence.

SAMPLE CLEAN

The whole world is now experiencing a pandemic. As is the case in Cherepovets? Has something changed?

– In Cherepovets no cases of infection with coronavirus. So all is quiet. However, people try not to go to other cities, some transferred to remote work from home.

– You, too, for more than a week bezvylazno sitting at home. Quarantine?

Yes. I was in Germany. In those days the talk about the coronavirus concerned only China and Italy. Other countries did not say anything. So I went for a consultation and a small rehabilitation program for one good German doctor. Now, returning, comply with all the rules of self-isolation.

Recovery procedure, you pass through has failed…

With me was the man who was escorted out of the airport, and take you to the doctor – in General, helped with some household issues. Everything went according to plan, I took a course of recovery. And then one morning he calls and says that the urgent need to take the tickets and go back home, because the information appeared about the imminent closure of the borders. Then the opportunity to fly simply can not be! I had to pack up and fly just a few hours. And without adventures has not been…

– Had to fly with transfers?

– Yes, and to change the tickets had three times first, was to fly via Riga, but the flight was canceled. The same thing happened with the plane in Minsk. Just flew through Bucharest. I can say that such empty airports in Munich, I don’t know if you saw once. The plane in Bucharest was half empty, but from Bucharest to Moscow people had enough. Upon landing in Russia, to us in the plane went a health worker and a thermal imager measured the temperature of the passengers – all of it was normal. Then we filled in the blanks with information about yourself, address and any further movements. At the airport after passport control take the analysis of the coronavirus – saliva and a swab from the nose. This is allowed to go home with a request to comply with the quarantine. If you test positive, you’ll call within five days. But I never got a call, and the time has passed much more. Consequently, my sample is clean! Yes and I feel fine, no symptoms were observed. Moreover, in Germany, I tried not to go anywhere – just for the procedure and home. Antibacterial soap is often used, the mask is a constant companion. Will soon be able to get out of quarantine with a clean heart and hands!

– What do you do for quarantine? Are there any new Hobbies?

– Under the terms of the quarantine, you don’t have anyone to contact, so I’m sitting at home, watching TV and playing video games. Products me every few days brings father leaves under the door and texted to take. In these “field” conditions, I even cook several dishes learned. Although the start of the cooking was laid in Germany: to go to the local cafe, where usually a lot of people, I decided to try to cook at home. My girlfriend helped me with this – online. Talked via video link, and she guided the process. So I learned to cook pasta with chicken and scrambled eggs with ham and cheese. And the funny thing – at the end of cooking of scrambled eggs was revealed that she never cooked, but the job was distributed very confident!

CSKA IS STRONGER

– The pandemic season of the KHL has not yet been completed. What better solution to make – to cancel or to finish later?

– There may be many points of view. You need to consider the fact that the two teams have already appeared – “Jokerit” and “Barys”. “AK bars” requests to finish the season. Probably to continue the season would not be very fair to these clubs. But on the other hand, sorry guys, that whole season worked, got points, struggled in the first round of the playoffs. Really for them the season will end? The situation is very unusual – there is no right and wrong. Let’s wait for the decision of the League. It is also not easy to accept it.

If the event continued, who would have been the best chance to raise the Cup over his head?

In my opinion, this season’s most powerful team was formed in CSKA. I think they had the greatest chance to confirm the title of Champions.

Photo courtesy of HC Severstal and the Federation of hockey of Russia.