Val-des-Cerfs: a majority of elementary students return to school
“I was hoping for the maximum of students, said the director general of the commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs, Eric Root. The educational aspect, it is our core business.”
Share
5 may 2020 19: 06
Updated at 20h40
Share
Val-des-Cerfs: a majority of elementary students return to school
Pascal Faucher
The Voice of the East
It is a majority of parents in the east of the Montérégie who will return their children to the primary school, next Monday.
As of Tuesday, the commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs has received confirmation that just over 60 % of its approximately 10 390 students of preschool and primary school will take again the path of the school.
Distance education will continue for the other, ensures the general director Eric Root, who is delighted, however, to the percentage of return.
“I had no preconceived idea, but I was hoping for the maximum of students,” he said. The educational aspect, it is our “core business” [editor’s NOTE: the heart of our business] and we still have 20 % of the year to consolidate learning.”
Local
That said, the fact that only a part of the students makes a return allows to Val-des-Cerfs not to have to use other premises than those available in its primary schools.
Thus, no student will have to attend a building or a school that was not hers at the time of starting in confinement, march 13th.
But the limited space in the classes, because of the distance, forces the principals of the schools to split up groups. Students will therefore meet with another teacher and another room. Those who struggle academically will be encouraged to stay with their teacher as normal.
For the others, “we try to have the well known figures”, said Mr. Root, as another member of the staff of the school. But it is quite possible that secondary teachers “are called in reinforcement”.
Adaptation
Teachers interviewed by the Voice of The Is indicate that it will be difficult for them to do their work due to numerous hygiene regulations to adhere to.
“It is a point of view”, says Mr. Root, adding that “it is certain that there will be adaptation” and that “all the periods will not be used to their full capacity”.
It also recognizes that the distance of two meters “can not be met 100 % of the time” in the schools, but that it could be “in a majority of cases”.
Masks will also be provided to teachers upon request, as well as protective equipment the most advanced for the members of the staff who have to intervene in close proximity with the students.
“This will not be perfect everywhere, but I am confident that the children will enjoy greatly their return to the classroom,” he says.
Transport
Many parents have also agreed to renew their own children to school, ensuring that school bus operators may not have to multiply the routes.
“It may not hurt to go in our schedules before the COVID-19, said Eric Root. Once the children have built the routine, it goes back in order.”
Val-des-Cerfs are not expected more back-to-school progressive for the time. “We are preparing a return for everyone, the 11 may”, said the DG.
+
HOW many STUDENTS will RETURN TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL?
School Commission (SC) of the Val-des-Cerfs : 60 %
CS des Hautes-Rivières: data not available
CS de Saint-Hyacinthe : 52 %
CS Eastern Townships: 35 %
The young explorers (private school): 43 %