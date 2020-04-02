Valencia wants to return to training 13 April
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Bats” are going to resume the workflow.
Guide Valencia wants to allow the team to return to the training process already the 13th of April, according to Diario AS.
Recall the “bats” became the collective, which is more likely in Spain suffered from a coronavirus. Utvidelse was that the disease was found to have 25 team members and staff.
According to the latest Spanish media, ten players and coaches of the first team was able to cure the coronavirus, having repeated negative result.
By the way, about the completion of the isolation, reported the Central defender Valencia Ezequiel Garay.