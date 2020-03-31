Valve plans to launch a beta of the redesigned Artifact where cards can only be obtained in the game
Looks like Valve Time is really in the past, the company promised to tell you about the future Artifact shortly after the release of Half-Life: Alyx, and she did. In the foreseeable future will start beta testing the so-called Artifact 2.0 – reinterpreted version of the game, which will include many improvements.
The main change to the gameplay the developers called alienation of the review that gamers got access to all three lines at once. Most of the effects will also apply on a separate line, but the probability that the player will be left without options of drawing will be greatly reduced.
Valve will also make the game easier for beginners. So, newcomers will not find the enemy too strong deck, because the authors won’t sell cards. In addition, a new mode of draft – heroic draft, where you can try to build a deck without too much pressure.
In the new version of the map will open in the game. It is possible that some cards will be changed, removed or completely reworked so the old decks and the statistics can become outdated.
“Beta” will be a new app, which will go to individual accounts. Details about the timing of the launch will follow later, but for now, the company has described the current plan of action:
- In-house testing.
- The invitation, which the first will be the owners of the original version of the game – will give preference to those who bought the game until today. Gradually “invites” will begin to give more, as it was with Dota 2.
- Improvement of “beta” and a gradual transition to the open testing.
- The output from the beta test.
Absolutely no monetization Artifact will remain. While no specifics – as the company writes Gabe Newell (Gabe Newell), she has a few ideas about what she wants to sell.