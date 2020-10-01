Van Morrison against social distance at concerts: “It's a pseudoscience”
The veteran singer urged his colleagues by profession to join him against social distance.
Van Morrison has resumed his concerts with social distance in the United Kingdom, but unlike other artists who have supported this necessary measure to stop the coronavirus, Morrison has charged against this new norm, which he has described as “pseudoscience”.
In a post on his website titled Save Live Music, Morrison criticized the new normal. “As you know, we are doing social distancing gigs at Gosforth Park, Electric Ballroom and London Palladium. This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current situation; this is to get my band up and running out of the gridlock. it's the answer for the future. We need to be playing to audiences at full capacity in the future, “he said.
The veteran singer later urged his colleagues by profession to join him against social distance. “I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Go ahead, stand up, fight pseudoscience and speak up,” he said.
“Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and I seem to be the only people in the music business trying to get it back up and running. Take the plunge. It is not financially viable to do concerts with social distance,” he added. Morrinson closed the post by asking other artists to publicize their support for the return to full-capacity concerts. “We would like to publish a list of names of everyone who supports the industry,” he concluded.
Van Morrison has three performances in September: he will be in Newcastle upon Tyne on Thursday the 3rd and in London on the 5th and 6th. The singer will also perform at the WiZink Center in Madrid on October 22nd.
Dpa.