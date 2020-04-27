Vancouver Saguenay: the mad odyssey of Antoine Roussel
In addition to giving a helping hand to the sugar bush to The Sugar, gold, Antoine Roussel also takes care of the delivery to the four corners of the region. In recent weeks, he has swallowed thousands of kilometers, first from Vancouver to Saguenay and then on the roads of the region.
April 27, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 9: 45 am
Share
Vancouver Saguenay: the mad odyssey of Antoine Roussel
Johanne Saint-Pierre
The Daily
Share
Pending the possible resumption of activities in the national hockey League (NHL), forward of the Vancouver Canucks, Antoine Roussel, is far from twiddling one’s thumbs. As soon as the NHL has put the season on pause, the former captain of the Saguenéens of Chicoutimi has not been neither one nor two. He rented a recreational vehicle to Vancouver and embarked on a ride of some 5,000 kilometers across Canada to come and do the sugars in its sugar bush of Laterrière.
The one who always has the pedal to the bottom when he jumps on the ice continues to be of the right leg and well-trained because in addition to giving a helping hand to her father-in-law Sylvain Néron and the other members of the family who are hard at work in the sugarbush to The Sugar, gold, Antoine is in charge of the delivery of the precious products of the maple to the four corners of the region, uncovering at the same time some corners that he had not had the opportunity to visit during her internship in the junior training major regional or during his stays in the future.
Expeditious
The father of two young children and a third expected at the end of June, the hockey player of French origin, says that usually, the small family was taking the plane to stay in Quebec. “As soon as the NHL suspended the season and they have requested all players to be put in quarantine since the 13th of march, we could see the situation evolve. My wife and I, we decided to go and as we were not comfortable taking the plane, we decided to rent an RV. As we were already in quarantine, we said that it was also the best way to stay in quarantine”, he says at the other end of the wire.
The attacker of the Vancouver Canucks, Antoine Roussel, has swapped the skates and the hockey stick for the work of acériculteur during the break from the NHL due to the pandemic. On the picture, this case to check that the syrup is in the company of Gérald Maltais, a long-time employee of the maple Sugar gold Laterrière.
THE QUOTIDIEN ROCKET LAVOIE
The couple has therefore made baggage and plenty of food to embark on the road while limiting to the maximum the contacts and the risk of contamination with the outside.
“In the beginning, my children were really excited to embark on a house that rolls down, but in the end, they were a little less!”, admit to laughing a likeable athlete. “I was only doing the full and we slept. It came out really rarely, except to make the children move in parking lots or small parking lots. But we’d be really far in the world. We stopped once at the Fairmont hotel at Lake Louise, where there was not a cat. We slept there and the next morning, we went skating on lake Louise. It was the cool moment of the trip!”
The crossing will have been expedited as it led for three and a half days before finally arriving in the area where they have completed their period of confinement. Family Nero-Roussel had no problem to cross the dam police officer, which closes the access to the region, since Antoine is the co-owner of the sugar shack. “We were asked to follow the health procedures, what we did.”
The attacker of the Vancouver Canucks, Antoine Roussel, has swapped the skates and the hockey stick for the work of acériculteur during the break from the NHL due to the pandemic. On the picture, this case to check that the syrup is in the company of Gérald Maltais, a long-time employee of the maple Sugar gold Laterrière.
THE QUOTIDIEN ROCKET LAVOIE
Production and delivery
Waiting to receive the call for the resumption of activities, Antoine Roussel gives a helping hand to the family business that was founded in Laterrière. The production is going well and the business man, keeping my fingers crossed that the weather conditions continue to foster a good harvest of maple water, in order to be able to respond to requests.
Application that, despite the health crisis, is excellent as the family of entrepreneurs has rolled up sleeves and has taken advantage of technology and social networks to take and deliver the orders to the precious nectar of spring.
“There has been a craze regional really exceptional. There is a regional pride, and it was felt in the orders of the people, and we also that we further stimulated to produce a syrup of excellent quality. All the more that this fall, we had made large investments with the purchase of a new aerator to ensure a better taste in our syrup while improving productivity. It has also changed the way of combustion by replacing the wood by propane, which has allowed us to be better, more efficient and more environmentally friendly,” argued the one who expects to still have one or two weeks of production.
The attacker of the Vancouver Canucks, Antoine Roussel, has swapped the skates and the hockey stick for the work of acériculteur during the break from the NHL due to the pandemic. On the picture, this case to check that the syrup is in the company of Gérald Maltais, a long-time employee of the maple Sugar gold Laterrière.
THE QUOTIDIEN ROCKET LAVOIE
Hundreds of miles
The region is vast, and the orders come from everywhere, whether it be of the Saguenay or the Lower-Saguenay region, in the southern sector of the Lac-Saint-Jean or the Top-of-the-Lake. Antoine Roussel admits to having swallowed a lot of kilometres in the course of the last few weeks, visiting towns they did not know before.
“I’ve done so much of miles in so little time! In march-April, I crossed the Canada, I made the tour of the lac Saint-Jean! I went to deliver products in Girardville, Saint-Hedwidge, Lac-Bouchette, in The Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur, L’anse-Saint-Jean, Saint-Félix-d’otis, Saint-David de Falardeau, etc”
At this time, the family business takes the helm, even though his book is now well filled. “We told people that we will deliver after our production. I anticipate that we should deliver our last order in mid-may. What impressed me most is to hear many people tell us that they were going to get their syrup in the Beauce region usually, but they come to seek it here (due to the confinement region). There are people who we have recalled to tell us that it is the best syrup that we produced. And our maple butter, people capotent!” ensures the enthusiastic acériculteur also has an excellent sense of the sale.
In addition to giving a helping hand to the sugar bush to The Sugar, gold, Antoine Roussel also takes care of the delivery to the four corners of the region. In recent weeks, he has swallowed thousands of kilometers, first from Vancouver to Saguenay and then on the roads of the region.
THE QUOTIDIEN ROCKET LAVOIE
“We, our product is pure and there are no preservatives”, it argues, in telling that a client has been so impressed by their product that he has made a gift to the friends by sending in Germany.
+
CONVINCED OF THE RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITIES IN THE NHL
For Antoine Roussel, there is no doubt that it rechaussera the skates this summer to finish the regular season in the national hockey League (NHL), as he is convinced that the series will also be played during the beautiful season.
“We will not have the choice, because it is our job, and I’m actually excited (at the idea) to get back to playing hockey. Me to take care of the sugar shack (Sugar, gold Laterrière), I love it, but the hockey I miss, because I love it and I want to extend my career to the maximum, because it is so much fun to play! I have the impression that it’s going to a lot to miss me when I’m going to shoot the plogue, ” said the striker 30 years evolving for the Vancouver Canucks.
“If we are told that we are going to play this summer, I am ready and I am leaving. I’m looking forward to it! “, he says in a telephone interview. Like many other players, he trains at home. “The guys are relatively well equipped in general. In addition, as a self-employed worker, you must keep in shape. Me, I’m confident. The only thing I foresee as a problem is that the matches are played in four or five places. This will be difficult for the players who will not be in their city, ” he says.
In his case, for example, he finds it difficult the idea of being away from his family for two months, especially since the birth of his wife is expected in June. “It makes so a beautiful craft, but it is difficult for our joint holding the fort. My “feeling” is mixed compared to the recovery for this very reason, but, if necessary, this will be it “, is it.
The birth of their third child is also one of the reasons that pushed the family to leave Vancouver for the Saguenay. In the current context, his spouse will be surrounded by her family and get more help than if it was in Vancouver. He admits, however, that the confinement is also difficult for her parents who reside in Mont-Tremblant, and who cannot squeeze into their arms their children’s children. “We haven’t even been able to see them due to the current circumstances. My mother finds this very hard. When one is in Quebec, you are always going to see them! ”
The idea to finish the season to move quickly with the series after this forced break of several weeks does not pose any problem. “It’s not as if we played the series in a week, nuance-t-il. It is not like a Ferrari that restarts immediately. I think that there is a difference between an adaptation-one, two, or three weeks. Me, I think a good two and a half weeks would be the minimum before you can think of to play hockey of a very high level “, he concluded.
Antoine Roussel is looking forward to reconnecting with the action. The attacker of the Vancouver Canucks is convinced that the NHL will resume beautiful and its activities over the next few weeks.
ARCHIVES GETTY IMAGES
Le Soleil