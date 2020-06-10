Vanessa Paradis, president of the next festival of american cinema in Deauville
Vanessa Paradis
Share
June 10, 2020 9: 00 am
Share
Vanessa Paradis, president of the next festival of american cinema in Deauville
RENNES (AFP) — The actress and French singer Vanessa Paradis will chair the jury of the 46th american film Festival of Deauville from 4 to 13 September, announced on Wednesday that the organizers.
“It is an atypical artist and bold that we wanted to honor,” writes Bruno Barde, director of the festival, recalling the multiple artistic facets of Vanessa Paradis as well as his “journey of a woman responsible and committed” where the “talent” and “fame appeal to all audiences, including beyond our borders”.
“Since its inception in 1975, the american film Festival of Deauville highlights the diversity of american film, from major hollywood studio productions to independent films” and this “more than sixty movies,” stressed the organizers.
During this 46e edition, a tribute will be given to Kirk Douglas, who died in February, which was visited on two occasions to Deauville for the event.
For this special edition of after the pandemic that has paralyzed many countries, the festival of Deauville will present “film events” that needed to be screened at the Cannes film festival which could not hold this year, says on its website.
Edition 2019 of the festival was presided over by Catherine Deneuve.