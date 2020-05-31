Venice is waiting for her venice film Festival in September, a sign of hope for the world cinema
The rendez-vous venetian is maintained by its organizers, was there confirmed Friday. The 77th edition will be held from 2 to 12 September.
May 30, 2020 20: 15
Kelly Velasquez
Agence France-Presse
ROME — The 77th Mostra of Venice, which will take place at the beginning of September, is seen as a “sign of hope” for the world of cinema, in a year marked by the closure of rooms, the suspensions of filming and cancellation of festivals because of the pandemic.
The painful period, where a virus has paralyzed the world and tens of thousands of deaths, forced the major productions to postpone their filming and the major festivals to cancel their editions 2020, starting with the 73rd Cannes film Festival, scheduled to be held in may.
Later in the season, the rendez-vous venetian is maintained by its organizers, in particular his famous director Alberto Barbera. He confirmed on Friday that the 77th edition will take place well from 2 to 12 September.
“This will be an edition with unique characteristics in its history and for this reason also we will remember,” promised Mr. Barbera, in an announcement on his account Instagram. “We don’t know exactly what that will be possible to do that,” he acknowledged, however, hoping to “get back in the race in the best possible way”.
Convinced that, at the end of summer, the health situation will be safer, the team of the Mostra continues to work on the organization of the festival post-coronavirus, to comply with the new safety rules and distancing physical.
“In the middle of the cinema, which was born of ideas, passions, people think that the best place to celebrate the seventh Art and to show its vitality, it is the oldest festival in the world”, explains to theAFP Giorgio Gosetti, head of the section parallel to The Giornata degli Autori (The Day of authors), one of the most innovative during the Festival.
“‘t stop working”
“It is as if we started over at zero since 1932, the date of its creation,” he says.
Alberto Barbera, however, has ruled out on several occasions that it can be conducted online, for viewers virtual. But many are film buffs and lovers of appointments who think that the number of selected films, usually over 200, and of the stars invited to the red carpet at the Lido, will be significantly reduced.
“We have not stopped working,” said to theAFP Angela Prudenzi, one of the members of the selection committee of the festival, saying that this year “the eyes are all turned towards the movies, which is a very good thing.”
The list of films that will be screened in September remains a secret. It is usually published every year at the end of July.
But there was a problem: the Cannes film Festival will unveil on Wednesday his own selection, a list of 50 to 60 films with the mention “Cannes 2020”, specially created after the cancellation of the 73rd edition.
Gold traditionally, each of the two major festivals of world cinema wishes to the new for its selection, and the films shown are in the first world. That, therefore, the chosen films this year in Cannes, and which necessarily will not have the radiation pattern of such an appointment on the Croisette?
Some, like The French Dispatch of Wes Anderson and the movie Soul of Pixar, have had to postpone their release date.
This may also be the case of the last feature film of Nanni Moretti, Tre piani (Three levels), based on the eponymous novel by the Israeli Eshkol Nevo, and for which the delegate general of the Cannes Festival, Thierry Frémaux, has shown a keen interest.
A “Cannes 2020”?
The magazine Hollywood Reporter assures him that the film’s Italian director, large regular on the Croisette, where he was winning (in 2001) and president of the jury (in 2012), should be presented in the City of the Doges.
Often seen as rivals, Cannes and the venice film Festival will this time, having regard to the exceptional circumstances, to succeed to hear?
“Since the beginning of the health crisis, Alberto Barbera and myself discuss the possibility of a gesture shared for the film industry,” said these last few days, Thierry Frémeaux. “We still don’t know what it might look like, but it (Barbera) is open and favourable to the idea,” he assured.
“Those who have the label (the reference to) in Cannes, will not be screened in Venice, but they can be launched in other festivals, such as Toronto or San Sebastian”, says his side Giorgio Gosetti, independent of the Festival but generally well informed.
For the Festival, “the challenge now is to realize the festival in an innovative way,” says the documentary filmmaker Piero Cannizzaro.
“The coronavirus is forcing us to look for new solutions, to put their hands in the dough to get another type of bread. In the end, this will be positive,” says the director who, like many of his colleagues, has seen several projects stop because of the pandemic.
“For an industry that suffers in this moment, like that of the cinema, restart is a message of optimism,” said, in an interview with the newspaper Il Manifesto, Giona Nazzaro, general delegate of the Critics ‘ Week, another parallel sections of the Festival.