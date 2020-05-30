Ventilation systems may contribute to the transmission of the COVID-19?
Photo: Getty Images
A ventilation system of industrial, such as are found in many of the office towers.
The systems of ventilation and air-conditioning may contribute to the transmission of the COVID-19 ? While sweeping a wave of heat on the Quebec, the question on everyone’s lips, especially as more and more studies indicate that the SARS-CoV-2 could spread by air and not only by droplets that do not travel beyond two metres.
Nevertheless, the experts are unanimous : if the air contributes well to the spread of the virus, it will be in the environments in poorly ventilated areas, that there will be at the highest risk of transmission. “Ventilate areas occupied by infected persons is the best way to guard against air-borne transmission of SARS-CoV-2, if it was really necessary, because it has not yet been demonstrated,” says with conviction the specialist of bioaerosols and aerosols, viral, Caroline Duchaine, Université Laval
“The SARS-CoV-2 is probably also a mode of transmission air (in addition to droplet and contact], but this is not its main mode, because the virus is not well adapted to survive in the air. The SARS-CoV-2 is enveloped by a lipid membrane which makes it a little more fragile than other viruses that are fully adapted to the transport in the air, such as tuberculosis and measles. There is very little chance that the SARS-CoV-2 is able to withstand a trip in the air ducts of the ventilation system and air-conditioning [of an office building, for example], because during their transport, they will be subjected to environmental stress, including desiccation, and another part will remain stuck on the walls “, she says.
The ventilation is probably the last thing that’s going to contaminate us
— GEORGES BENDAVID
And as highlighted by a study of the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé occupational health and safety reported by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), ” being obligate parasites [i.e. that they can reproduce only by parasitizing a living cell], these viruses do multiply not in contact with wet surfaces and substrates rich in organic matter present in the ducts of ventilation systems as the bacteria and molds “.
Thus, if there is a transmission [of SARS-CoV-2] by the air, it will be in close contact and prolonged exposure to an infected person in a room is ventilated, because ” if an infected person breathes or speaks in a place where the air is stagnant, the virus will remain in suspension around it, which will increase the risk of contamination. However, if this place is well-ventilated and change air regularly, the contaminated particles will be carried towards the air outlets, ” explains Ms. Duchaine.
In support of this hypothesis, a study carried out by Pengcheng Xu and colleagues from the University of Hong Kong concluded that the system of ventilation and air-conditioning of the air inside the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is similar to those which are equipped with large commercial and institutional buildings, has not played a role in the epidemic which prevailed on board last February.
The INSPQ also reports the recommendations of recognized organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers), which defines the best practices to adopt in order to obtain a indoor air good quality, which the agencies claim that the mechanical systems of air-conditioning and ventilation can help reduce exposure to SARS-CoV-2 airborne and thus reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19. ASHRAE warns, even that ” the complete interruption of air-conditioning systems could result in heat stress for the occupants, and thus compromising their immune defense against SARS-CoV-2 “.
As emphasized by Georges Bendavid, director of technical services at the CIUSSS of Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal, the various components of these systems of ventilation and air-conditioning which can be found in office buildings and hospitals will be able to remove bioaerosols infectious.
In large offices where windows are absent or blocked, there is usually a ” system that resembles a massive box that will draw air from the outside, which will filter the air and which, depending on the season, will the heat or cool, humidify or dehumidify. This air is then sent into conduits with several branches that will distribute the air to different places. “This air of good quality is expensive because it has been filtered, heated, cooled, distributed, it doesn’t get rid of it, then we have a second network of ducts that is going to come suck this air and will return to the big-box original, so that it is fed back into the building, but taking care to always introduce from 10 to 30 % fresh air from outside in order not to achieve levels of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide too high. This amount of fresh air, which is determined by the number of people in the office building, replace the air which is discharged through the toilet and the cabinets in the housekeeping. “says Mr. Bendavid.
In addition, there is a certain number of air changes complete on time, according to the standards set by the Canadian Standard Association (CSA) and the ASHRAE. “In an operating room, we proceed to 20 air changes per hour. For a normal room of a patient, it will be much less, about six changes per hour, and for an office, there are two or three changes, ” says Mr. Bendavid.
Filtration is another parameter of importance in ventilation. Even if there is no filter with holes the size of the SARS-CoV-2, which measures only 75 nanometers (or being 0.075 micrometer), most of the filters capacity MERV 12 to 14 employees in the systems of mechanical ventilation of the offices will retain the viral particles. “A virus will never walk alone in the air. It is in need of a vehicle. Many viruses will put themselves together and hold on to a particle of dust or a droplet suspended in the air, ” says Mr. Bendavid.
“In addition, the air filters do not work as water filters, which retain all particles that are larger than the holes. An air filter with holes measuring 10 microns, for example, will retain particles of a few nanometers because of the contribution of various forces, including electrostatic forces, diffusion, impact, and gravity, which combine to ensure that the air filters are more effective than the size of their holes in general, ” adds Ms. Duchaine.
However, in the operating theatres and the halls where there are procedures, such as intubation of a patient to the intensive care unit, during which there is a release of aerosols, which are much more volatile than droplets released when a patient coughs, it uses HEPA filters (high efficiency particulate air), which allow to retain more than 99.9 % of particles 0.3 micron and greater, or where our control systems allow it, we roll with 100 % fresh air [to each change of the air], ” says Bendavid. As HEPA filters are very expensive, are inserted upstream of a series of filters the lightest (dust filter) that replaces regularly in order to preserve the state of the HEPA filter, whose replacement is much more complex since it will be chock-full of viruses. “
At the jewish general Hospital, another strategy allows to avoid that the virus present in the room of a patient contaminates the people who are outside : the negative pressure rooms. This strategy is to maintain in the patient’s room at a lower pressure than the corridor, so that the air flow moves from the corridor to the room, before being evacuated to the outside, and not the reverse. To do this, we must evacuate more air from the room that we introduced, ” says Mr. Bendavid.
“NURSING homes, meanwhile, are often much less well-ventilated hospitals,” he stressed. At the beginning, they have been designed for older people are there as in their home, but in a medical environment. Good NURSING homes have an average of three air changes per hour. In the old NURSING homes, we send the air in the corridors, not in rooms. The air is discharged from the toilets, which creates a flow of air. If there is not enough air-conditioning because the system is too low, we will add units in addition, as units of window “, he adds.
The INSPQ warns that fans and air conditioners on foot “should be used with caution, especially in the presence of an infected person,” unless that person is alone in a closed room “, because such a device installed in the vicinity of an infected person could theoretically extend the dispersion plume of droplets expectorées beyond two metres and contribute to the transmission of the COVID-19 if other people are in the corridor of air thus generated “.
However, in general, experts believe that the ventilation will help to prevent the spread. “We must think not at the risk of the ventilation systems, but rather the benefits they provide. It is necessary to break it down, it is necessary to change air, it is not necessary that the bioaerosols accumulate around sick people “, says the specialist, Caroline Duchaine.