The host shared a post to promote the line of swimsuits from her own collection. In the note, the photos.

Veronica Lozano

ADVERTISEMENT

The multifaceted Verónica Lozano, in addition to being a great figure on Argentine television, has her own clothing and apparel brand. This time the psychologist promoted her line of tights with a post that garnered almost 20,000 likes in one day, and in which she once again looks splendid.

“October we want heat” says the host in the post. Let us remember that she usually wears clothes from her collection in the magazine “Corta por Lozano”, which she conducts from Monday to Friday in the afternoon on Telefe.