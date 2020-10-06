The host shared a post to promote the line of swimsuits from her own collection. In the note, the photos.
The multifaceted Verónica Lozano, in addition to being a great figure on Argentine television, has her own clothing and apparel brand. This time the psychologist promoted her line of tights with a post that garnered almost 20,000 likes in one day, and in which she once again looks splendid.
“October we want heat” says the host in the post. Let us remember that she usually wears clothes from her collection in the magazine “Corta por Lozano”, which she conducts from Monday to Friday in the afternoon on Telefe.
View this post on Instagram
u0585u0188u13c6u028au026eu0280u025b u0566u028au025bu0280u025bu028du0585u0586 u0188u01dfu029fu0585u0280u0188u0268u13c6u0585 ud80cudd89 u30b7u2714ufe0eu2620ufe0eufe0eu2022 cau043cpau00f1a VL u2022 u2022 @vlbyantolin ud83dudcf7 @edu_weis / @ nic.ernst u2022 u2022 ud83dudc81ud83cudffbu200du2640ufe0f @cristinacagnina @cerininet @cirocolor ud83dudc84 @irenearcieri ud83dudc57 @maruvenancio u2022 u2022 Thanks @gabriellacapucci @georzuliani ud83dude00