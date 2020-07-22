Victory unequivocally for Kim Clavel in the face to Natalie Gonzalez
Photo: Mikey Williams Top Rank via The canadian Press
Kim Clavel (right) has kept his record perfect with Natalie Gonzalezpar unanimous decision Tuesday.
Kim Clavel says that she was born to be a boxer. It was clearly demonstrated on Tuesday in the face of Natalie Gonzalez, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas,
Clavel (12-0, 2 K.-O.) has kept his record perfect with Gonzalez (6-1, 1 K.-O.) by unanimous decision in a fight that she has dominated end-to-end, as evidenced by the scores of 80-72 awarded by the three judges.
“It made me realize that I am born to do it, she said when contacted by The Canadian Press after the fight. I do it with passion and I am happy when I am on the ring. “
As soon as the first assault, Clavel launched the attack and controlled the action. It has taken the New York-based 29-year-old at a distance with his jab, in addition to putting many shots in power. Clavel served the same medicine to Gonzalez in the first three rounds.
“It was the strategy, said Clavel. We knew she had a good jab and we wanted to counter it. By doing this, we have managed to place my hand back. “
The corner of the U.s. has asked him to abide a little less the opponent between the third and fourth rounds, what she has done. At the beginning of the fourth, Gonzalez launched to the assault of Quebec, placing in particular a solid left hook to the head. Clavel, however, has countered with a solid hook to the right, and multiple combinations of specific end-of-round.
Gonzalez had just delivered his best round, but it was not enough to unravel the mystery that was introduced to him Clavel. Her coach, Danielle Bouchard, believed that Quebec would have been able to be more dominant.
“In two minutes, we don’t have the time to install everything that she has put into practice at the gym, she explained. The third minute, the one that men have, would mean that Kim would be so much more dangerous. She is in super form and this minute would make all the difference. “
Clavel has never been bothered by Gonzalez. In the sixth, she has placed 11 shots in power while cashing that one. Throughout this duel, Clavel was more accurate, more incisive and more powerful.
Gonzalez has given his all in the eighth to try to pass the K. O. to Clavel, but the latter replied with blow for blow and was never threatened.
“I am very happy with the work that Kim has done on his jab and his right hand is much more accurate, noted Bouchard. […] It is a victory very decisively against an opponent that we had not chosen. We decided to take on this challenge and have done very beautiful way. “
The title of the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) mi-flies Clavel was not at stake for this fight, which was contested at the intermediate weight of 110 pounds instead of the 108 regulatory.
The clan Clavel will be back in Montreal in the late evening on Wednesday. For the moment, the boxer doesn’t know when she will go back in the ring. The american developer Top Rank, however, has options for the next two rounds of the Quebec and the performance it gave on Tuesday should guarantee him another fight in the United States in the coming months.