Video: Baba-Yaga will be a new character in the popular MOBA SMITE
Baba Yaga stops by sometimes computer games, whether big budget blockbuster, Rise of the Tomb Raider or a simple isometric RPG Yaga. Now this witch from Slavic folklore will be another God in the popular MOBA SMITE from Titan Forge Games and Hi-Rez Studios. The developers have presented a teaser of the character and something about him told.
In Slavic folklore, Baba Yaga dwells in a dark forest, and the travellers, heroes and even the king’s sons seek her help, but often this help is costing them dearly or not come at all. Baba Yaga is a cruel and unpredictable as her magic. The developers say that this character, players are asked most often, so they decided to add.
Baba-Yaga is credited with many unique talents and capabilities. In one of these stories it makes a young girl to perform grueling work in exchange for the flashlight from the skull. And after that, the lamp burns all of her oppressive family, thereby giving freedom. Saying that witch and obey day and night, and even the sun itself. She also sometimes appears as the protector or patron of some families.
Distinctive features of Baba-Yaga, the SMITE will be a magical mortar and pestle, with which it mixes mysterious ingredients, turning them into potions, or spells with an extensive set of effects. The old woman has a chaotic neutral character can help, but can destroy. She flies in a mortar, and not without a hut on chicken legs. Many gods don’t even know whether it exists in fact, and try to stay away from her.
In the universe SMITE Baba Yaga will look for Mulan to solve the mystery of the jade damage. On the way Mulan will also meet Persephone, takes the Queen of the underworld herself. Together they will find Baba Yaga, to get answers to their questions, and to fully learn her feisty temper.
The artist tried to convey the magical power of the witch and her Slavic origin. The mortar and pestle of Baba Yaga created in the style of powerful artifacts SMITE. The stupa looks like a powerful ancient relic, emitting blue fumes. Pest is gradually turning into a knotty stick, symbolizing the connection of Baba-Yaga with nature. There are assistant-hut – she lives her life, can walk by herself, to sit still or react to the battle. Baba Yaga in the game – a mage with a ranged damage, effective at medium distance and attack from afar.
As expected the Baba-Yaga, her strength has its chaotic cost. Unique features of the character are described as:
- a distinctive feature is a “controlled accident”, which no other God in SMITE;
- ability 1 with each use changes the shape of the secondary effects (the player controlling Baba-Yaga, will always see the form and effect of the following applications on the token passive abilities);
- ability 2 makes the Baba-Yaga to brew a potion with a random set of ingredients that will give this attack a bonus damage or secondary effects (you can also leave the potion in the cell for consumable items to use later);
- unique jump;
- passive ability: the hut operates as a separate character, moving around the map;
- the ability to collect the charge items faster than other gods;
- the ability allowing you to climb inside and control it.
Baba Yaga will appear on the battlefield SMITE in April, the exact date is not reported. But the developers promise that it is absolutely new, previously unknown character with a distinctive character: the enemies will be in terror and her chilling voice and monstrous magic.