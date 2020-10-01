Video: the most irresponsible motorcyclist in South America?
Sometimes Argentines believe that they are the most irresponsible on the planet. This video of two Brazilians traveling by motorcycle invites us to think differently: perhaps in other places there are also people who are missing a screw when going out on the road. Look and draw your conclusions: do they kill themselves?
Without fear
In 2018, Brazil was the fifth country with the most deaths in traffic accidents in the world. And when seeing this video the data becomes concrete. Because the two characters who ride the motorcycle, in the rain and fully loaded , will surely at some point become part of the more than 30,000 fatalities that are registered annually on the roads of the neighboring country.
There are years in which there are up to 130 deaths a day due to the reckless driving of some Brazilians. If the focus is on rural areas, like the one shown in this record, the madness of the drivers seems to get even more delusional .
The Federal Highway Police (PRF) has done studies on this. According to research, the causes of fatal accidents are inattention on drivers (30.8%), speeding (21.9%), alcohol (15.6%) do not respect the signals traffic (10%) and undue overtaking (9.3%).
Those who ride this bike meet a bit of all those conditions. Look at the images :