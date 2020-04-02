Video: Vivien Reid and a giant toothy monster in the official trailer for the new Magic: The Gathering
The Studio Wizards of the Coast in the microblog released the first official trailer for the new release of their collectible card game Magic: The Gathering – “Ikaria: Lair of Giants”.
A key role in the above video got the legendary wanderer in the worlds of Vivien Reid, who along with her ghostly menagerie is trying to send to the light of a huge fanged monster.
“In a world full of dangers ikarii the giant beasts fighting for survival, while humans are forced to live at the base of the food chain, being in eternal fear of the creatures behind the walls and people-traitors, known as “onomancy” who believe that the monsters are wrong. Are you ready to fight the Giants that will come to your doorstep, or you fight with them?”, – reads the description of the release.
Learn more about living in the world of EcoRII beings, the main factions and the terrain on the official website of Wizards of the Coast told herself Vivien Reid.
In connection with the presentation of a trailer of Wizards of the Coast also shared details about the basic mechanics of the release of “Icaria: Lair of Giants”:
- Cycle – allows you to find the perfect card if it is near the top of the library.
- Tokens of key words – give the appropriate ability permanent, which are.
- Mutation allows you to”mix and match creatures to get the strong monsters”.
- The companions – the legendary creature (there will be 10) that starts the party out of the initial deck.
“Ikaria: Lair of Giants” will be available in Magic: The Gathering Arena on April 16, while the paper release due to pandemic COVID-19 has been postponed almost for a month until may 15. Pre-orders are available at local game stores and MTG Arena.
Informed because of the threat COVID-19 a series of events Friday Night Magic moved into a digital format. The next tournament “FNM from home” will be held in The Magic: The Gathering Arena tomorrow, April 3, and will allow access to all legal in Standard format cards.