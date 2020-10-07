Several visitors to a national park in South Africa recorded this scene.

A pack of wild dogs snatched the impala it just hunted from a leopard, and when it looked like they were going to feast, two hyenas appeared and took that prey.

Several Kruger National Park visitors in South Africa filmed and commented on the entire scene, which began when a dog stalked the cat as it tried to lead the antelope up a tree.

Other canids approached, the feline had to climb a branch and the impala, which was still alive, tried to escape, but did not achieve its objective.

When the story seemed resolved, two hyenas appeared and the dogs tried to defend their conquest, but a third arrived that drove them away and a fourth made them give up.

Rt, Youtube.