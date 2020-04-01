Viewers in Latin America will see a series of “Nevsky” and “Mukhtar. New track”
Brazilian distributor of media content Encripta acquired the rights to a line of action TV series for NTV. In the package of the first transaction between the two companies included “Dekabristy”, “Operetta captain Krutov”, “Five minutes of silence”, “Nevsky” and “Mukhtar. New track”. The Brazilian distributor has acquired the rights to online screening, Free and PayTV throughout Latin America, said the press-service channel.
“The opening of a promising market in Latin America for a series of NTV – a major step forward on the global distribution of our content. Encripta bet on projects, combining elements of different genres, but all focus NTV on action-Packed content, and relevant to the global market – strong female characters, strong mysteries and stories based on real events”, – says the General producer of NTV Timur Weinstein.
According to the Director of content company Encripta Louis Bonnici, “cooperation with NTV for Encripta is a huge step towards expanding the geographical and genre filling our distribution portfolio. High production quality and thematic diversity of content that we present to the partners and ultimately the audience, is a top priority for us, and pack serials, NTV fully corresponds”.