Village in the Chernihiv region recognized outbreaks of coronavirus
The village of Komarovka borznyansky it area of Chernihiv region is recognized as the epicenter of outbreaks of infectious disease caused by a coronavirus.
This decision was taken on Saturday at an extraordinary meeting of the regional Commission on questions tekhnogenno-ecological safety and emergency situations, the press service of the Chernihiv regional state administration.
“To recognize the village of Komarovka borznyansky it district of Chernihiv region the outbreaks of infectious diseases”, – stated in the message.
In this regard, the village introduced a special regime of carrying out anti-epidemic measures and entry and exit of citizens and vehicles. The village created two checkpoint involving work in health care workers and law enforcement officers.
As reported, on March 27 received PCR-confirmation of the first case of infection with coronavirus from a resident of Chernihiv region, 69-year-old male from Komarovka. Now the patient is in a separate box Borznyanskiy infectious branch of district hospital.
Today is the first round of contact persons, they are all in isolation.
RSA added that Borznyansky district hospital is provided with medicines and means of mezashite. Here are 3 of the ventilator and 2 sets of anesthesia equipment.
As reported, as of 10:00 March 28 in Ukraine, 311 laboratory-confirmed cases Covid-19. Including 8 deaths, 5 patients recovered (4 adults, 1 child). During the day there were 93 new cases.
At the moment coronavirus confirmed: Vinnitsa oblast – 16 cases; Volyn oblast – 2 cases; Dnipropetrovsk oblast – 7 cases; Donetsk oblast – 2 cases; Dnipropetrovsk oblast – 4 (1 fatal) case; Zakarpattia oblast – 1 case, Zaporozhye region – 10 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk oblast – 28 (3 fatal) cases; Kiev – 74 cases; Kyiv region – 41 cases; Lviv region – 5 cases; Lugansk region – 2 cases; Mykolaiv region – 1 case; Odessa region – 6 cases; Poltavs’ka oblast – 1 case, Rivne region – 9 cases (1 death); the Sumy region – 5 cases (1 fatal); Ternopil oblast – 43 cases (1 death); Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson oblast – 1 case; Khmelnytsky region – 1 case; Chernivtsi oblast – 47 (1 death, and 5 recoveries) cases; Cherkasy region – 3 cases; in Chernihiv region – 1 case.