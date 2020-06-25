Vince Carter announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NBA
Photo: Lynne Sladky Associated Press
Vince Carter scored 25 728 points in a 22 year career, allowing him to occupy the 19th place in the history of the NBA.
Vince Carter has confirmed his retirement after a career of 22 seasons in the NBA, Thursday, when his show available as a podcast.
The announcement had been expected for some time since Carter, who is 43-year-old, had said several times already during the last campaign that this would be his last in the NBA. No player has provided more seniority in the history of the league, and he became the first player to tread the floors of the NBA in four different decades.
Carter has played a total of 1541 matches, allowing him to occupy the third rung of this chapter behind Robert Parish (1611), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1560). He began his career with the Toronto Raptors, before playing for the nets in New Jersey, the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies of Memphis, the Sacramento Kings and the Hawks of Atlanta, during the last two seasons.
The first season of Carter, in 1998-99, was shortened to 50 games because of a labor dispute in the NBA. His last was cut short by the outbreak of coronavirus, since the Hawks are not part of the 22 clubs who will visit the complex of Disney near Orlando, Florida, next month, to kick-off the re-launch of activities in the NBA.
“There have been times, probably in April, where I said to myself :”I would have preferred that all this does not happen,” revealed Carter. And then, after a while, I started to say to me : “It’s like that.” Once I got used to the idea and as I started to say to me : “Take your pension, Vince. You can go there, play golf”, well it was easier. “
The last match of Carter took place on 11 march, when the Hawks lost in overtime at home in front of the New York Knicks.
Carter has already indicated that it will continue to play basketball — for the fun of it. Many expect that he will receive offers to become an analyst for the NBA on television, a position he has held in recent years during the “Summer League” of the NBA.