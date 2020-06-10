Vince Carter (left) will have been able to go to the end of her farewell tour yet earned.
June 9, 2020 16h13
Updated at 23h41
Vince Carter: the forced landing of”Air Canada”
LOS ANGELES — Among the resigned or disappointed, not concerned by the resumption of the season, there are a large unfortunate, Vince Carter, great vendor show in the NBA over four decades, which will not have been able to go to the end of her farewell tour yet earned.
With retirement now recognised Carter, the Atlanta Hawks as part of the eight teams who will not finish the championship on July 31 at Disney World, it is a page of the league that turns.
In the case of the years 2000, of course, dominated by the Lakers duo Bryant/O’neal and the Spurs trio of Duncan/Parker/Ginobili, but “Vinsanity” was one of the most flamboyant ambassadors, before showing remarkable longevity.
Carter will certainly never won a championship in 22 seasons, there will be not even approached, either with Toronto, New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and Atlanta.
But he leaves behind him crazy dunks that have helped to expand the popularity of the NBA around the world, especially in Canada, where it has left a huge impact on the culture of basketball, placing Toronto on the map of the NBA thanks to his exploits under the trampoline in the early hours of the Raptors.
“The dunk of death”
An indelible mark, which has been the subject of a documentary The Carter Effect in 2017, produced by LeBron James, where the phenomenon was scrutinized by many personalities of the ancient glory of canadian Steve Nash to be the star of the rap Drake.
“And if Carter had never played for the Raptors?”, wondered the same the latter end of the film, inducing that their fate could be the same as that of the Grizzlies, remained only six years in Vancouver (1995-2001), far to know that his favourite team would become champion of NBA two years later.