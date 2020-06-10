Vince Carter: the forced landing of”Air Canada”

Vince Carter: l'atterrissage forcé d'«Air Canada»

Vince Carter: l’atterrissage forcé d’«Air Canada»

Vince Carter (left) will have been able to go to the end of her farewell tour yet earned.

June 9, 2020

Updated at 23h41

Vince Carter: the forced landing of”Air Canada”

LOS ANGELES — Among the resigned or disappointed, not concerned by the resumption of the season, there are a large unfortunate, Vince Carter, great vendor show in the NBA over four decades, which will not have been able to go to the end of her farewell tour yet earned.

With retirement now recognised Carter, the Atlanta Hawks as part of the eight teams who will not finish the championship on July 31 at Disney World, it is a page of the league that turns.

In the case of the years 2000, of course, dominated by the Lakers duo Bryant/O’neal and the Spurs trio of Duncan/Parker/Ginobili, but “Vinsanity” was one of the most flamboyant ambassadors, before showing remarkable longevity.

Carter will certainly never won a championship in 22 seasons, there will be not even approached, either with Toronto, New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and Atlanta.

But he leaves behind him crazy dunks that have helped to expand the popularity of the NBA around the world, especially in Canada, where it has left a huge impact on the culture of basketball, placing Toronto on the map of the NBA thanks to his exploits under the trampoline in the early hours of the Raptors.

“The dunk of death”

An indelible mark, which has been the subject of a documentary The Carter Effect in 2017, produced by LeBron James, where the phenomenon was scrutinized by many personalities of the ancient glory of canadian Steve Nash to be the star of the rap Drake.

“And if Carter had never played for the Raptors?”, wondered the same the latter end of the film, inducing that their fate could be the same as that of the Grizzlies, remained only six years in Vancouver (1995-2001), far to know that his favourite team would become champion of NBA two years later.

Vince Carter leaves behind crazy dunks that have helped to expand the popularity of the NBA around the world.

If he obviously did not take part in this glorious campaign, Carter could, however, be the first to have his jersey in Toronto, where the fans soon nicknamed “Air Canada” for his impressive flights to the basket.

His big night was also held in February 2000 where he stuns the world of basketball with a contest, dunk perfect for the all-star Game, remained in history as one of the most beautiful of the story, in the same way as the demonstration made by Michael Jordan, flying over the debates in 1988.

A few months later, his famous “dunk of death” landed on the Frenchman Frederic Weiss, measuring yet twenty centimeters higher, in group game of the Games of Sydney, ” said the round-the-world. Designated new american terror, he will pick a few days later the olympic gold.

“[This journey of 22 years] is more or less my entire adult life, so it is not so easy for me to say that it is finished, and from. ”


Vince Carter

Jordan in Zion

This will be his only title notable. Individually, however, the distinctions were not missing : among which 8 selections to the all-star Game, trophy rookie of the year, and a 6th place in the ranking of the best markers for 3 points in his career, which proves to what point, far from being a convict of the dunk, he was able to reinvent his game.

Finally, Vince Carter is also a personality which has been able to store his ego, leaving, for example, with Michael Jordan its place in the five major Conference Is, in his last all-star Game, despite the vote of the fans.

In this capacity, he is the one that will be played, between 1998 and 2020, over four decades, is unique, at the same time against the best basketball player of all time and against the future big star of the league, Zion Williamson, not to mention giants like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

This journey of 22 years “represents more or less all of my adult life, so it is not so easy for me to say that it is finished, and from. I have accomplished many things, I loved to play. And it is for that that I play, because I like it. I’m not looking for a ring, this is not a question of money, even if there are a lot of our days. This is just for the love of the game”, he recently confided.

“It was good basketball. I loved every moment of it, the good and the bad.”

