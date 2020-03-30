Vinnytsia received a second batch of remedies for physicians and consumables
Vinnytsia the night got the second batch of Chinese remedies for physicians and supplies.
About this on his page in Facebook said the head of Vinnytsia regional state administration Vladislav Skalsky.
“Tonight got another batch of items to ensure that medical personnel area: medical uniform biosecurity – 1280 pieces, medical gloves – about 240 thousand pairs, medical respirators of various types, including N95 to the “red zone” and N99 (amplified) in an amount of about 20 thousand pieces,” said Skalsky.
According to him, is also at the disposal of the physicians of the region received filters virus-bacterial disposable endotracheal tube, the breathing circuits reusable and disposable and other medical products.
Also, the region is waiting for the next batch of PCR tests.
As of 19.00 on Sunday Mintchine were 23 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, two of them children.
According to the results of studies of the virological reference laboratory CHP of Ukraine and the regional laboratory centers, a total of 480 confirmed cases COVID-19.