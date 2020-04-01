Vintage Alfa Romeo will turn into a electric restomod
In a supercar from the Italian tuners will remain only 10% of the original Alfa Romeo GT Junior 1300 from the 70s.
Totem Automobili, the company that developed the project of converting from the classic “alpha” in modern electric car, recycles compartment almost completely. For example, all body panels changed to carbon (incidentally, by the way, a few modificeres and design), and conventional internal combustion engine gives way to an electric motor.
The engine develops 525 HP and 940 Nm of torque and is able to disperse the new / old coupe to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Battery for supercar built relatively compact: it weighs 350 kg (the weight and offset by carbon trim), has a capacity of 50.4 kWh and provides an estimated range of 320 km.
The change of the power plant “alpha” on a fundamentally different led to the need for total processing of suspensions. Front double wishbones replaced the traditional McPherson struts at Bilstein components, integrated into the new rear subframe that holds the motor, and parts new rear mnogoryichazhka made of aluminum. Finally, especially for restomod made the original forged rims in 17 inch.
Buyers of electric cars and will offer a short list of options, the main points which will be of pneumatic chambers in the suspension, powerful Brembo brakes and air conditioning. Images of the interior Automobili Totem is not yet published, but we know that analog devices is planned to replace two 3.5-inch displays.
Date full debut restomod as its cost, are not yet available. The developers planned to present their project at the “Festival of speed” at Goodwood, but for obvious reasons they had to change plans.