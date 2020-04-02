Violators of the quarantine in the Philippines promise to shoot
The President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police and soldiers of the Philippine army to shoot to kill at protesters, violating peace and order amid the country introduced quarantine because of pandemic coronavirus. About this newspaper the Philippine Star.
The order came after dozens of people from the poor staged a protest in Quezon city, despite the ban due to the coronavirus. They demanded from the local authorities products and other assistance. In the course of the prevention of illegal more than 20 people were arrested.
“My orders the police and army… if there is a conflict or start the fight that puts your life in danger, shoot them (violators approx.) on the spot,” said Duterte, commenting on protests against the backdrop of a pandemic.
Despite the instruction, the police to kill anyone will not be President, most likely, exaggerated, said Thursday the head of the Philippine national police Archie Gamboa, answering the journalists ‘ question about whether the police follow the instructions of Duterte.
“Of course not, probably the President exaggerated”, he said.
To date, the Philippines recorded 2.3 thousand confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, reported the 96 who died. The country introduced a quarantine regime.