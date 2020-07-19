Violence and 39 arrests during a “festival corona” in Germany
A “festival corona” has degenerated into Germany.
FRANKFURT — Thirty-nine people were arrested for attacking police officers who were trying to contain a brawl at a party in the open air, bringing together thousands of young people in the centre of Frankfurt, has announced the police of the German city on Sunday.
Five police officers were injured in the violence, which broke out around 3 o’clock (time in Germany). A “rain of bottles hit the police who tried to intervene in a brawl involving thirty people gathered in the Opera square.
This place has become a gathering place popular for what the media call “feasts corona”, the bars and nightclubs are still closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Some 3000 people, mostly youth, had gathered in the square on Saturday night, but only 500 to 800 of them were always present when the brawl broke out, said the police chief of Frankfurt Gerhard Bereswill during a press conference.
A small group of police officers approached to help a man who was bleeding and to calm the brawl, but the crowd is taken to the police forces.
“What I find particularly abhorrent is that of the onlookers applauded when my colleagues were hit by bottles”, he added.
Police reinforcements then arrived and have cleared the place, under a “hail of bottles” of the angry mob, he said.
The city’s mayor, Peter Feldmann, condemned on Twitter the ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of the participants to the violence, and called for a stronger police presence in this type of gatherings. The municipal authorities will meet on Monday to discuss possible responses to these disorders.
In total, 38 men and one woman were arrested. Most are men, aged 17 to 21 years, “for the most part from immigration,” according to the chief of police.
Eight people were arrested Sunday and could be accused of disturbance of public order.
These incidents are reminiscent of those that occurred at Stuttgart last month, where the violence of the night had broken out in the wake of a police control for a business of narcotics, which had degenerated.
Hundreds of young men, some high on alcohol content, had sown the seed of chaos for several hours in the city centre, looting shops and attacking the police forces and rescue services. The case had outraged Germany.
The trade unions of the German police and the emergency services have alerted the authorities to the fact that they face an increasingly hostile when they do their work.
Even though most of the partiers were peaceful, the police of Frankfurt has been an increase of assaults against police officers the morning after the festivities in the open air, according to Gerhard Bereswill.
The incident Sunday marked “the culmination of these attacks, he added.
Several police vehicles and a bus stop have also been attacked, for an injury up to thousands of euros.