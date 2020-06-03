Violence and harassment: free help offered by Juripop everywhere in Quebec
Share
June 3, 2020 9h52
Share
Violence and harassment: free help offered by Juripop everywhere in Quebec
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The people living of sexual violence and harassment in the workplace can now take advantage of the services of the legal clinic Juripop, wherever they are in Québec, regardless of their income level, their age and immigration status.
The initiative, which was promised six months ago will allow these individuals to receive advice and support from legal counsel, free of charge and confidential manner. In Quebec, 90 lawyers are partners Juripop.
Juripop will help them to understand their actions, evaluate them, compare them, and to initiate, if desired, of the legal action. The advice can be delivered in the area of civil law, labour law, family law, human rights, of immigration law, and criminal law.
The services can be offered in a dozen languages and an interpretation service will be available free of charge, including in indigenous languages. Consultations may be held in person, by videoconference or by telephone.
Last December, the minister of Justice and Attorney general of Quebec, Sonia LeBel, has announced that a sum of $ 2.6 million would be dedicated to the pilot project. The minister indicated that this was a first targeted measure, and that other services would facilitate the process of denunciation and supporting the victims.
Services against sexual violence are funded by the ministry of Justice of Quebec, while the services harassment in the workplace are funded by Justice Canada.