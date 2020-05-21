Virtual programming for the Crossroads theatre
The piece <em>of Di</em> was presented at the Crossroads in the last year.
21 may 2020 11: 05
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Had it not been for the COVID-19, the Carrefour international de theatre was to be launched this Thursday. The occasion would have been nice for us to come together in the theatres and the banks of the rivière Saint-Charles, where the route Where you go when you sleep walking…? had to come back to life. Pandemic is forcing, it will be game over. But the organization was still holding to mark the occasion by offering fans a virtual programming online right now.
“It is a way to make a, say hello to our audience, to say that we are there,” notes the artistic director of Crossroads, Marie Gignac.
The menu of this festival, Web, some video full of shows that have made stops at the Crossroads in the last few years. This is the case of the room The mean of Di by Michel Ouellette, that we saw last year. Ditto for the unique experience of The night of moles of Philippe Quesne, proposed in 2018. The exercise, which houses mid-way between the conference and the play of A low degree of originality of Antoine Defoort will also be reviewed on the Web, as the show Straight Jacket Winter of Esther Duquette, and Gilles Poulin-Denis, who was freely inspired by the novel L’hiver de force by Réjean Ducharme, and as we could see in 2016.
“I wanted it to be the shows that we have already presented, that the people have already seen, explains Marie Gignac. I find that the theatre in video capture, it does not do justice to the work. But if you have seen The mean of Di, you can have the desire to listen to it again. Even if it is not the same, you have still the memory of your experience carnal.”
The videos accessible on the website of the Crossroads also include a number of documentaries putting in perspective the work of artists “accustomed and cherished the Crossroads” that we have visited over the years : Joel his plays, Thomas Ostermeier, Alain Platel or Peter Brook. Of the works of these two last — Requiem for the L and Why? — were also expected at the festival in 2020.
The work of Brigitte Haentjens, which has itself been co-director of Crossroads, will also be highlighted. One of the artists, Mani Soleymanlou, Emmanuel Schwarz, Sasha Samar, Olivier Choinière and Olivier Kemeid will also be.
“This is the big beautiful field,” explains Marie Gignac.