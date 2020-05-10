Virus: a pharmacist indian experimenting with a treatment on himself and dies
A pharmacist indian is dead, and his boss was hospitalized, after drinking a decoction of their manufacture, of which they hoped that she could heal the Covid-19.
9 may 2020 10: 20
AFP
Agence France-Presse
NEW DELHI — A pharmacist indian is dead, and his boss was hospitalized, after drinking a decoction of their manufacture, of which they hoped that she could heal the Covid-19, announced the police on Saturday.
The two men worked for a company that specializes in herbal medicine and tried on themselves the assumed treatment – a mixture of nitric oxide and sodium nitrate – in a house located in Chennai (south of India).
K. Sivanesan, 47 years old, died at the scene, according to the head of the local police Ashok Kumar.
He developed his formula by doing research on the internet and bought the ingredients at a local market, said the policeman.
There is currently no medicine or vaccine against the Covid-19, which led to a global race to find a cure to this disease that has killed at least 270 000 people.
Nearly 60 000 cases were recorded in India, where a strict containment has been imposed to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.