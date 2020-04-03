Virus or not, Ottawa is moving forward with the study of oil and gas projects
Photo: Mark Ralston Agence France-Presse
The description of the expansion project, Suncor near Fort McMurray, has been made public on the website of the canadian Agency for impact assessment (CIRA) on march 2.
Despite the crisis of the COVID-19, the Trudeau government decided to continue the environmental assessments of major industrial projects. This is the case of a new mega-project oil sands of Suncor, including the start of construction is not expected before 2026. Ottawa promises, however, to “extend” the time limits for the public consultations of ” certain projects “.
CIRA will then submit questions to Suncor, and these are the answers provided by the sponsor who will determine ” if an impact assessment federal requirements for the project.”
At the beginning, this first phase of consultation was to end on 23 march. But CIRA said on Monday on the page of its site dedicated to the project that this deadline has been postponed to 1 may, ” because of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 “. The federal authorities have therefore decided to continue the environmental assessment process of the project.
In the event of an authorization of the canadian government, the construction of the expansion of the site currently operated by Suncor would commence in 2026. The production would be launched in 2030 and would continue until 2055, at a rate of 80 million barrels per year.
Why is it that CIRA continues the process of public consultations and assessment of the project, the Canada is facing a health crisis ? In a written response provided in the evening on Wednesday, the organization said that ” changes of deadlines for assessments are considered, and [that] each project will be evaluated on the basis of the case-by-case basis “. In the case of the project of Suncor, CIRA has indicated that the postponement to the 1st of may was the result of discussions with the oil.
In the wake of a paper published Monday by The Duty, the government has also announced Wednesday the extension of the public consultation for regulation, which should lead to the elimination of environmental assessments for exploratory drilling off the coast of Newfoundland. It has been extended until 30 April, then she should complete the 3 April.
Political decision
Under the Act on impact assessment entered into force in 2019, the CIRA has “hands are tied” by the time limits imposed in the framework of the review of the projects, said the lawyer, Anne-Sophie Doré, of the quebec Centre of environmental law. “The new law impact assessment imposes deadlines on the Agency. The Agency insists therefore on its obligation to comply with these time limits, where the fact that the consultations and the impact assessment process started before the COVID-19 continue. “
For example, in the case of the project of Suncor, CIRA must meet a deadline of 180 days to determine whether it will conduct an environmental assessment. But the minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, would have the power to intervene and suspend the process, according to Me Golden. “The CQDE is of the opinion that the minister of the Environment should ensure that the suspension of such deadlines in matters where consultation processes are underway or planned in the coming weeks to ensure meaningful public participation. “
The press attaché to the minister Wilkinson, Moira Kelly, responded on Wednesday by stressing that the government understands ” the need for flexibility during this difficult period “. Decisions have already been taken to extend the comment periods for certain projects to ensure that consultation is meaningful as we face the health crisis of today. Other decisions will be made as and to the extent that the review of projects and consultations, according to the needs, ” she added in a written response.
The project of Suncor is not the only major project which the evaluation process continues. This is also the case for a proposed coal mine in Alberta. A period of “public consultation” was launched on the 19 march is due to end on 4 may.