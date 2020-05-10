Virus: pressures in Germany for a rapid reopening of the borders
Thousands of people planned to participate in a demonstration against the restrictions on freedoms adopted by Germany to fight against the coronavirus, Saturday.
May 9, 2020 9h07
BERLIN — pressure is mounting on The government of Angela Merkel to raise quickly the border controls put in place with some countries to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus, in particular with France.
“We urgently need to open the border with France”, said the head of the government of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, a baron of the conservative party CDU and candidate for the succession next year of the chancellor in an interview published Saturday.
“The containment must come to an end on the 11th of may,’ in France, he told the local newspaper, Stuttgarter Zeitung.
“This would be a good time to show our neighbour that we want a common response at european level in the fight against the pandemic,” he added.
Of deputies of the bureau of the parliamentary Assembly of the franco-German have also launched a call for the re-opening “immediate” of the border.
“The figures of infection are now in decline and the differences between regions are reduced: the border measures cannot, therefore, be justified by the protection of the health, argue in a statement Saturday, pointing out that both sides of the hygiene measures and social distancing have been put in place to combat the virus.
“After more than seven weeks, it is necessary to remove the fences and barriers in the heart of Europe!”, claim-they.
Border restrictions, put in place in mid-march, are expected to last until 15 may. These measures helped to contain the infection” in Germany, explained the Interior minister Horst Seehofer in an interview with the popular newspaper, Bild, recalling that a decision on their continuation or not will be made next week.
Discussions are held with the regions and the neighbouring countries in order to coordinate at best the re-opening. It is also to avoid an influx of cross-border workers in the German stores, such as at the beginning of the pandemic, pointed out the director of the federal chancellor Helge Braun.
For several days, many voices were raised in Germany to raise the more quickly the restrictions, as well in the camp of the conservatives than the social democrats, allied with the government of Angela Merkel. Tobias Hans (CDU), head of government of the Saarland, a small State bordering France, has claimed him as the end of the controls as early as Monday.
The governments of Austria and Luxembourg have also urged Germany to re-open fully its borders.