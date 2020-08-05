Virus: the mask mandatory is gaining ground in Europe
The port of the mask is now mandatory on Nieuwendijk, a major shopping street in the centre of Amsterdam, the netherlands.
August 4, 2020
Updated at 22h49
PARIS — The mandatory use of the mask is rapidly gaining ground in the cities of Europe in the face of the coronavirus, including in France, threatened with a takeover uncontrolled epidemic, as the world approaches the bar 700, 000 deaths.
As of Wednesday, the mask will be mandatory, even outside in the busiest areas of Toulouse, in the south-west of France.
It will be very shortly in Paris and other cities, authorities said.
A similar measure comes into force Wednesday, in the famous Red light District of Amsterdam and in the districts of Rotterdam.
The virus has killed more than 211 000 persons on the european continent alone according to an assessment made on Tuesday by the AFP, a total of 694 805 deaths in the world since the end of December.
The nervousness seems to win, the French government so that the instance of scientist who the guide deems “highly likely that a second epidemic wave is observed in the fall or winter”.
“The virus circulates more actively, with a loss accentuated measures of distance and measures barriers : the balance is fragile and we can switch at any time in a scenario less controlled as in Spain, for example,” warned the scientific Council Tuesday.
The irish government, for its part, decided to postpone the last phase of his déconfinement, which includes the reopening of all the pubs as well as bars and hotels. Ireland has also decided to make mandatory the wearing of masks in the stores and shopping centers from the 10th of August.
“Strenuous Efforts”
In the United States, the president, Donald Trump has once again wanted to be resolutely optimistic, saying that “some indicators show that our strenuous efforts to contain the virus are working very well in fact, especially to protect the most vulnerable people”.
The country has, however, been 1.302 new deaths related to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest count from the Johns Hopkins university. The total now stands at over 156, 000 deaths.
Brazil, the second country most affected in the world, now has nearly 96 000 deaths. Argentina, for its part, announced record figures of 168 deaths and 6792 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry of Health. Peru has passed Tuesday, the bar of the 20,000 deaths, and its hospitals are saturated.
In the Philippines, more than 27 million people in Manila and four neighboring provinces, or about one-quarter of the population of the archipelago, have been reconfinées Tuesday with barely 24 hours notice.
Job cuts
The virus also continues to upset the global economy and cause chaos in the balance sheet and the projects of the companies.
In the Face of a travel industry “devastated”, the platform of accommodation booking online Booking.com announced on Tuesday that it would reduce up to a quarter of its global workforce, which currently amount to 17 500 people.
The groups british Pizza Express and French Accor also announced 1,000 or more jobs each to survive the pandemic.
As for the american giant Disney, whose activities in the amusement parks, cruises, events have plunged 85 % in the second quarter, it has decided to focus on the direct streaming of content to consumers. This will especially be the case of his much-anticipated blockbuster Mulan.
In the United States, republicans and democrats continued on Tuesday their discussions to find an agreement on a new aid for the millions of unemployed Americans because of the COVID-19, but also for firms in difficulty and the local authorities.
Less cancers
The efforts to find a vaccine is ongoing in parallel to the four corners of the world.
The society of u.s. biotechnology Novavax, which has received $ 1.6 billion from Washington to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus, announced Tuesday that its experimental vaccine had produced high levels of antibodies in a few dozens of volunteers.
The world Health Organization insisted on Tuesday on the need to respect the protocols and regulations in force in the development of a future vaccine, while Russia has promised “millions” of vaccines as early as 2021.
“Any vaccine and any drug for this purpose must of course be subject to all of the various tests and trials before being approved for deployment,” stressed the spokesman of the WHO’s Christian Lindmeier, when asked about the ad Russian during a press conference in line.
Another consequence health indirectly from the pandemic, the number of cancers discovered in the United States has dropped by half at the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, compared to previous years, according to a study published Tuesday.
“While people have adopted the social distancing, the cancer does not break”, warn the authors of the study, the analytical lab, Quest Diagnostics. “The delays in diagnostics, will no doubt lead to presentations at a more advanced stage, and clinical outcomes more severe”.