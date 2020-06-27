Visitors and helpers once again admitted in the hospital
The ministry explains that a single person for a same time slot is allowed to make a visit, to a maximum of four people per 24-hour period.
June 26, 2020 20h59
The canadian Press
The people close carers, helpers and visitors can now visit with a patient in hospital for any time of the stay and for all sectors “, said Friday the ministry of Health and social Services of Quebec
The ministry pointed out by press release certain “general conditions”.
In addition, a person with a diagnosis of COVID-19 in 28 the last days and a person whose healing has not been confirmed will not be able to visit a loved one.
It will be the same for people with symptoms consistent with the COVID-19, or “suspected of being infected” or waiting for a result, and in isolation.
Hours visits, in particular, can vary from one region to the other.
The CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre said Friday on its web site that the visits are permitted between 14 h and 20 h in the cold zones, “and this, subject to the fulfilment of specific conditions”.
The CIUSSS of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean indicates that the visits will take place every day, from 13 h to 18 h, while adhering “strictly” to certain guidelines, such as wearing a mask provided on arrival and to maintain the distancing physics of two metres.
The ministry states that some guidelines may be modulated for humanitarian reasons, “for example, if a patient is in end-of-life or if it is an emergency”.
For emergency rooms, visitors could be prohibited temporarily in case of heavy traffic flow.
On the side of the cancer, the presence of accompanying persons is limited to cases that require it, “for example, for patients who need particular support, as people with a cognitive impairment or hospitalized children,” says the ministry.
In obstetrics, “all reasonable measures” must be put in place to encourage the presence of a companion during childbirth.
The presence of parents is promoted in neonatology and pediatrics, according to the infection prevention measures established.