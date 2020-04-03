Visual Arts: of Pootoogook to Giacometti
Photo: Galerie de l’UQAM
View of the exhibition “Graham Fagen. Lament of the slave, 2017, Galerie de l’UQAM
Despite the frustration of having to close their doors, publishers of the visual arts can smile. The Web is a bottomless pit. There is what Google Arts & Culture disseminates, and there’s this selection, which includes of bold projects, some of which are even devoid of images.
Early
It is never too late to turn to the social networks. The current situation has forced the gallery Pierre-François Ouellette art contemporain to initiate the broadcast on Facebook. The acquisition of a 360-degree camera allows its ” first attempt at a virtual tour “. The drawings are autobiographical of Napachie Pootoogook, just hung on (the expo was scheduled to start on 18 march), make up the solo posthumous artist inuit who died in 2002.
The gallery owner invites us to observe the details of the place ” created by the vision of the artists of the Graffiti and the montreal architect Pierre Mercier-Boyer in 1974 “. “It is almost as if you were almost there,” he writes, grin extra. To appreciate the drawings and intimate of the artist, it is suggested to go to the website of the gallery, which, it must be said, has the habit of documenting all his expos, a work of both.
For the ears
The shows in march at the center Diagonal, the exhibition Stories History has found a new impetus in an audio version unusual. The podcast narrated by the curator and director of the center, Chloé Grondeau, is located on the site of Diagonal.
Extended until may 1, perhaps more, depending on the duration of the pandemic, Stories Story is the first of a series inspired by the studies on the memory of the scholar Marianne Hirsch. In these ” different stories potential instead of a single, linear and hegemonic “, environments, narrative, ” elicit the co-existence of truths, and the opportunity to glimpse other futures, or other past “.
The choice of the podcast turns out to be extremely judicious, as it enables the rewriting of the visual arts. Of the six projects selected include those of Danica Dakic anchored in a psychiatric hospital in Bosnia. The work offers ” a utopia of the real, a world in its own right, a place enclosed and spooky in which the illusions offer a contrast with the concrete life “.
Daily program
The Galerie de l’UQAM has found an innovative way to publicize his collection almost exclusively to contemporary art. Each morning, she spreads the mini-exhibitions thematic. Yes, yes, every day, through Facebook.
The themes highlight the collection and the history of the university gallery. In the beginning of the week, the program Sound and music brought together the work of Patrick Bernatchez, Graham Fagen, Michael Snow, among others. A pity only that the archives do not allow you to listen to or Piano orbital (2011) Bernatchez or musical Transcription of the structure of the trees (2012-2015) by Giuseppe Penone.
Capsules daily contain more documents than the only reproductions of works of art. With the pen of its director, Louise Déry, the gallery can provide a rich literature, as a monograph on Snow, put online in its entirety, or the article “visual Arts and music in counterpoint” (Esse, 2014). Louise Déry has artists who treat the music as a malleable substance, a sculptural material shaped in the context of the performative “.
Note that since 2018, and until 2023, the Galerie de l’UQAM, presents the exhibition 150 years / 150 works : Canadian art as an act of history. This is the occasion to discover it.
Open books
The Guggenheim museum in New York makes it accessible, to him, his publications. More than 200 titles can be downloaded free of charge, a list that includes books both old and less old. The book “Italian Art Now : an American Perspective (1982), the time to go through the production of seven artists, to dream of reconciliations for the moment impossible.
Voluntary Contributions
Two museums in quebec are turning to the public to animate their spring. With Museum in quarantine, ” the place of virtual exchange “, the art Museum of Joliette, encourages people to respond to a given theme. The photos, drawings and other proposals give birth to a weekly exposure. It is Thursday, which has been chosen as the day of opening (virtual) and unveiling of the theme.
The concept of “An hour at the museum” at the Museum of civilization offers multiple online activities, including visits of its collections. You can simply browse among the albums proposed thematic (history, greedy of sugar, Powders, eye-shadow and makeup…), but everyone can create his own groupings, sorting among the objects preserved at Quebec. The Museum also wants to document the current pandemic and invites the public to share his experience. Look for the link ” Call to the citizens “.
Small spaces
In a period of spatial confinement and creation with limited resources, how do not think of Alberto Giacometti. The swiss artist has worked in a small and modest workshop in paris. The Giacometti Foundation of Paris offers #GiacomettiChezVous, program playful and sensible, going to the expo In search of the works missing, on Instagram, dissemination conferences on the platform join.me.
The Giacometti in the grass, them, are invited to the creative challenge. The “challenge A “Giacometti” in my room ” is to sculpt figures worthy of the artist with what you have at hand, such as clothing of the same color. “Don’t,” said the Foundation, to post your creations on Instagram by mentioning @fondation_giacometti “.