Vitaliy buialskyi: “Not allowed to miss the cat and Milan the dog Verda”
The FC Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Vitaliy buialskyi during a pandemic COVID-19 follows the rules of quarantine, individually trained, maintaining a form that devotes time to family and Pets – cat and Milan the dog Verde:
– Spend time with family, also with coach work individually. Near the house there is a small Playground there and doing so every day. Liaise with the guys on the team – constantly written off, communicate with doctors and staff of the club. Follow the rules of the quarantine: go to the mask and gloves, like to connect with other people. A couple of times went fishing, before going to sleep you can watch a movie – in short, nothing extraordinary.
Of course, sometimes boring, but rescue Pets – the cat and Milan the dog Verda. Milan we have a long time – four or five years old. It is only home on street does not leave. Verda and in our house appeared a few months ago – on my birthday – 6th of January. My wife gave me this, she took her out of the kennel, there she was given the name. One time we were looking for a dog, but then postponed the issue and forgot about it. So her gift was both long awaited and unexpected. I was very happy when he saw the puppy, breed cane Corso. Pets have become accustomed to each other and getting along fine. Because of their age dog loves to play, and the cat – to sleep and eat, so they rarely crossed (smiles). Verda also quickly found a common language with my daughter.
To be honest, didn’t think the dog will need to spend too much time, but it turned out to be so: it is necessary to do inoculations, to walk with her and so on, mostly I do, because this is my gift, and therefore the responsibility is on me (smiles). Milan requires less feed and kitty litter to change.
As for the training, this is my first dog, and myself in this matter is not very good, so we found a specialist who provides training for Verde, and also helps us and tells about all the nuances. It is necessary that the animal to behave normally in society and in relation to owners.
Of course, during the quarantine, they both entertain us, not give to get bored, but too much play is also wrong, especially with a dog, because she starts to over-indulge, and should be disciplined. Try to do everything in moderation.