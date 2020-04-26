Vitamin C heals the coronavirus ? False
April 26, 2020
Gabrielle Brassard-Lecours
The Detector rumors
DETECTOR RUMORS / Among the many pseudo-remedies proposed against the COVID-19, there is one that seems within the reach of all: vitamin C. The Detector rumors said that not only was it not healing the COVID-19, but that it was even hard to stop a simple cold…
The origin of the rumor
On various YouTube channels and on the web, naturopaths have published a series of videos recommending (and in some cases, selling themselves) of products called “miracle” to combat the sars coronavirus. One of them, in Colorado, has recommended to its 58 000 subscribers on YouTube to take megadoses intravenous vitamin C and D3. Scientists are concerned, alleging that these recommendations may be hazardous to the health.
One of the justifications issued to defend the vitamin C is the Covid-19 and the flu, although not part of the same family of viruses, share some common characteristics : they are spread by droplets from the mouth or nose, and can cause respiratory problems. The problem is that the effectiveness of vitamin C against the common cold or the flu is itself an information exaggerated that short for a long time.
An old false information
It is the american chemist Linus Pauling, double Nobel Prize winner (and the first for his work in quantum chemistry, the second for peace), which popularized the idea of treatment by the vitamin C in the 1970s. In his book Vitamin C and the Common Cold (vitamin C and the common cold), sold millions of copies, it boasted the merits of this treatment to cure not only colds, but also cancer and several other diseases. A review of dozens of studies in 2013 concluded that the fact of taking supplements, the same every day, has no impact on a cold, if not on its duration, which may be reduced to one day. Vitamin C does not appear to reduce the number of colds per year.
In fact, what emerges from this meta-analysis, updated in 2017, is that to have any influence on the health, vitamin C should be taken in very high dose, much greater than the recommended daily intake, which can prove to be dangerous for the health. But in the context of urgency surrounding the current pandemic, patients, including New York and Wuhan, have been subject, in recent weeks, under medical supervision, injections of high doses of vitamin C, in the hope that this helps to reduce the presence of the virus. Results are expected in the next few weeks or months.