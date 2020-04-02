Vitrenko accused his former colleague at “Naftogaz” in the falling gas production
Executive Director of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko accused the former Director of the integrated gas business of the company Andrew Favorov in reducing gas production.
About Vitrenko wrote on his page on the social network Facebook.
“The dispute with KOBOLEV (head of Board NAK “Naftogaz Ukraine” – Delo.ua) at Favorova I was at the end of 2018. In 2019, we are already seeing a record in two decades, the drop in gas production”, – he wrote.
According to Vitrenko, given the scale of the “Naftogaz”, it directly affects the reduction of industrial production in Ukraine and reduce government revenues.
“For those who hear and believe in the excuse that production falls because I do not give a new license, you will notice that the 20/20 Program is not running and mining on already issued licenses (permissions). That is, even without new licenses should be growth, not decline. At the same time, we need to talk about a simple drilling unit due to obvious mistakes of management. And incorrect from an economic point of view, the approach to determining the volume of drilling. And that production continues to decline. And that new “program”, recently presented by Favoravel – it is rather a presentation of a Manager who is not an expert in production, but not a serious work of specialists, they carry the real responsibility, and confirmed by reputable independent experts,” – said Vitrenko.
Top Manager of “Naftogaz” also said that earlier Favorov details told his former partner of the company “ERA trading” on the proposal of American businessmen to supply gas “Naftogaz”.
“That is, Favorov for money “Naftogaz” is going to the U.S., where “Naftogaz” make an offer that is obviously a commercial secret, but said quietly shares this information with one of the main competitors of “Naftogaz”. It does not constitute a violation for which you need to answer?”, – said Vitrenko.
At the same time, he pointed out that under the leadership Favorova market share in the competitive segment of the gas deliveries to commercial consumers approached zero and was not created by a normal system that would allow “Naftogaz” to develop the market and to earn money.
“But it was decided to sell gas at “the exchange”. But in Ukraine there is no appropriate regulation of such “exchanges” (i.e., in a normal country they wouldn’t be able to be called exchanges). And so just private companies non-transparent way to earn on the sale of gas to “Naftogaz”, – concluded Vitrenko.